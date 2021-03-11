Now that mid-March is here, there are many references to the initiation of country-wide shutdowns in 2020 as concern over the COVID-19 pandemic changed the nation.
BYU junior defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea took a moment during Thursday's press teleconference to recall those uncertain times when so much came to a halt.
"I just think of the hardship that we've overcome, especially as a team," Fauatea said. "Last year we had about five or six spring practice sessions and then boom, we got the news that we were done. We were like stuck, wondering what do we do now? We had no direction with school, no direction with football. We were just basically told to stay home and social distance. From there, I think we grew a lot because we had to figure things out. A lot of the team were going to parks and to like empty high school stadiums to get our work in. This year we have all these protocols that we have to go through that help us get to be able to play. Everybody has grown since the pandemic."
Cougar wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake said that looking back now what he mainly feels is gratitude.
"I think of just how lucky we were to be able to have a season, to be able to be on a national stage when so many teams on this side of the country weren't playing," Sitake said. "We were kind of that beacon of light for football and kept hope out there that we could still have a season. I feel really blessed and grateful. It's one of these those memories of seasons that you'll never forget, not just because of the success but because of the circumstances."
With case numbers declining and vaccination numbers increasing, the Cougar players and coaches have every reason to be optimistic that the 2021 season will be much more normal.
The hope that the pandemic is subsiding means that BYU is locked in on getting work done during spring camp, without the distractions of a year ago.
"Spring is going great with competition on both sides of the ball," Sitake said. "There's not one practice where one side just completely dominates from beginning to end, which is the sign of a well-rounded, competitive team. I've been really pleased with both sides. It's been really good to see that the guys are having fun. There is a lot of the energy out there and that's really what you want around this time of the year."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said earlier in spring that every starting job is up for grabs, which means all the players have to make the most of every opportunity if they want to be in that mix.
While the most prominent position battle is at quarterback, the basics for selecting players who will be on the field when the season gets here are pretty much applicable to all positions.
Fesi Sitake said the two main things he looks at when making those decisions are production and competitive advantage.
"The first one is the reality that this is a production-oriented business," Fesi Sitake said. "If you can produce when you're on the field and you can prove that you know where to align, you know what your assignment is, and you can execute it — and you can do that on a consistent basis — that more than anything is what's going to help us make that final decision."
He said when things are close in that department, then it comes down to looking at what unique abilities different guys add to the equation.
"Then you factor in the physical skill set that these guys have," Fesi Sitake said. "What do they have that maybe the next guy in line doesn't have as much? Maybe that is size, speed, strength, awareness — there are a lot of different things. To me, that's kind of the order: First, do these guys produce on a consistent basis and second, what do they bring to the table. Then it's up to us as coaches to kind of insert those guys into slots on the offense."
BYU freshman quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters affirmed that the players — the QBs specifically — know what they have to do to earn the chance to be the starter.
"The blueprint is pretty clear," Maiava-Peters said. "It's always the little things that lead to the bigger things. It's extra film study, it's making sure first your school and your spiritual side of life is good. Then football should fall into place. I think that the more you study the position and watch film, you grow and realize what it takes to get the job."