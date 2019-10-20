There have been famous athletes known as the “Bash Brothers” and the “Splash Brothers” … but the BYU football team added the “Pick Brothers” to that list during Saturday night’s 28-25 upset of No. 14 Boise State in Provo.
And, unlike the others, the Cougars being referenced are actually brothers.
In the first quarter, Isaiah Kaufusi picked off Boise State quarterback Chase Cord for his second interception of the year. It was the fourth of his career for the redshirt junior, who continues to prove he has a nose for the ball.
A little later in the game, it was Isaiah Kaufusi’s turn to celebrate when his younger brother Jackson Kaufusi recorded his first career interception in the third quarter, setting up Romney’s second touchdown pass to Matt Bushman.
“It was a lot of fun,” Isaiah Kaufusi said after the game. “I looked like a little kid running out on the field when my brother got that pick. I was jumping up and down and ecstatic for him. I think the greatest feeling for me on the football field is getting an interception. To be able to go through that with my brother, there are so many emotions and I’ll cherish that forever. We’ll tell our kids and grandkids.”
Jackson Kaufusi, the redshirt freshman from Cottonwood Heights saw his first game of significant playing time of the season after missing two of the last three games.
Although it’s difficult to verify, BYU believes that is the first time in Cougar history that brothers have intercepted passes in the same game, making it both memorable and historic for the Kaufusi family.
Milestones
Aleva Hifo’s 9-yard reception in first quarter was the 100th reception for this career. The senior from Menifee, California, is now the the 36th career Cougars to achieve the feat.
Redshirt freshman Sione Finau logged his first career touchdown, and a career long run, on his 46-yard pay dirt scamper in the third quarter. The run is the longest of the year for the Cougars.
Matt Bushman caught five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first 100-yard game for the junior from Tucson, Arizona, and the first time Bushman has had multiple touchdowns in a game.
Pinktober
Accents of pink could be spotted throughout Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night as the Cougars honored October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many players wore pink gloves, socks and sleeves to show their support, and cheerleaders sporting pink pom-poms. Additionally, pink awareness ribbons were painted on the 25-yard line of the field. Senior defensive back, Austin Kafenzis, led the team on the field carrying a pink team oval Y flag before the game.
Next man up
The Cougars started 12 players Saturday night who began the season backups. Offensively, Baylor Romney got his first start as signal-caller for the Cougars and threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Clark Barrington and Sione Finau also logged their first career start Saturday night.
On defense, seven Cougar starters from Saturday night began the season deep on the depth chart. Three players took the first snaps of the game for the first time in their career — Max Tooley, Shamon Willis, and Devin Kaufusi.
Third down success
The Cougar offense played a nearly flawless first quarter. In addition to racking up 120 yards of offense and possessing the ball for nearly 10 minutes, the Baylor Romney led offense was a perfect 4-for-4 on third-down conversions. However, the Cougars wouldn’t convert another third down the rest of the night.
In the second quarter, the BYU defense forced Boise State into three straight three-and-out possessions, and held the Broncos to only 47 yards of total offense. The Cougars offense was unable to capitalize off of the fine-play of the defense as it only logged three yards of total offense in the quarter and had three consecutive possession of three-and-outs as well.
On this date
No doubt BYU’s upset over a No. 14 ranked Boise State will go down in history in the mind of Cougar fans. Two other great performances in BYU football history happened on Oct. 19.
In 1985, Robbie Bosco threw for 585 yards in a 45- 23 victory over New Mexico. At the time it was Bosco’s 19th win in 20 games as BYU’s starting quarterback.
In 2013, Taysom Hill threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 128 to lead the Cougars to a 47-46 last-minute victory over Houston.
Extra points
BYU won the coin toss, so the Cougars are now (4-5) on coin tosses this year. BYU deferred and the Broncos got the ball first. Boise State scored a touchdown on its first possession... BYU captains for Saturday’s game were Gunner Romney (So. WR), Dax Milne (So. WR), Keenan Pili (Fr. LB) and Max Tooley (Fr. LB)... Carrying the BYU alumni flags for the game were Tanner Mangum (QB, 15-18), Russell Tialavea (DL, 05-09, 12), Jeff Cowart (DL, 99-02) ... The U.S. flag was carried by Ethan Atagi (Fr. OL) while Austin Kafentzis (Sr. DB) carried the pink cancer awareness flag ... announced attendance at the game was 58,930, although there appeared to be fewer people than that in the stands ... game-time weather was announced as 41 degrees and cloudy with a slight wind.