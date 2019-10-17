So who will start at quarterback for the BYU football when the Cougars host Boise State Saturday night in Provo?
The Cougars aren’t ready to make that decision.
“All three quarterbacks practiced today,” BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said Wednesday. “All three got reps and that’s all that we would like to divulge at this point.”
It could be freshman Jaren Hall, who played for much of the 27-23 loss at USF on Oct. 12 before leaving the game with a concussion.
“Today felt good to be back out there today,” Hall said. “A concussion is something you can’t really control, so I’m just taking it a day at a time. We’ll see how it goes.”
It could be freshman Baylor Romney, who led the Cougars on two fourth-quarter drives against the Bulls that gave BYU chances to take the lead.
Cougar quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said that both freshmen got reps during practice this week but Hall got the most.
“Hall got a few less practice reps but he took a lot today,” Roderick said. “We gave a lot to Baylor and Joe (Critchlow) as well, so we’ve had a good week. It’s been fairly equal but Jaren took the most today.”
Both Hall and Romney expressed their confidence and support in the other guy, no matter who starts.
“If Baylor is the guy and he gets his number called, I’m fully confident in him,” Hall said. “I’ve been with him for years now and I love him very much. I know he will do a good job if it’s his number this week.”
Romney added: “Jaren and I are really good friends. We hung out all offseason, worked all offseason together. We got really close doing that. We’re supporting each other in our different roles. We’re helping each other out through our struggles in practices and that’s been really good for our development.”
Roderick said the two BYU quarterbacks currently battling for the spot are close enough in their skillset that he doesn’t see it making much of a difference for the Cougar offensive scheme.
“Baylor is similar to Zach (Wilson) and Jaren,” Roderick said. “He’s a good athlete, a good thrower, a smart guy and our offense won’t change when he plays. We will adjust a little bit, but not much. We’re going to run our offense and all the quarterbacks we have can run the show. If you start changing too much, now you are affecting the other 10 guys on the field. The quarterbacks will be ready.”
Both Hall and Romney were thrust into tough positions for their first collegiate snaps, coming in with their team trailing and needing to rally to win the game.
“I’ve been in that situation before, coming in at the end,” Hall said. “It’s not a fun situation to be in but it’s fun to get in the game.”
Injuries may have BYU delving deep into the quarterback depth chart and while it’s not the ideal, it’s certainly not unheard of in college football.
“It’s part of the game and no one is going to feel sorry for us,” Roderick said. “We’ll be ready to play.”