You were expecting another player or position profile, weren’t you?
BYU Fall Camp is an opportunity to get to know the team in a different way than what happens during the regular season. At the Daily Herald, we like to mix it up a bit midway through fall camp and hit you with “20 Questions.”
It’s simple, really: We ask an offensive player 20 questions about his teammates and then we ask a defensive player the same 20 questions. The results are simple snapshot of the personalities that will be crossing the goal line and making tackles.
We start with junior offensive tackle Tristen Hoge, who is beginning his third year in the program. Hoge
sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Notre Dame and started all 13 games last season. He’s an open and gregarious guy and seemed like the best source for the real answers.
So here we go.
Daily Herald: Who’s the biggest hitter on the team?
Tristen Hoge: “Geez, I’d say Bracken El-Bakri (Jr. DL) because I always get a headache when he hits me. I love the personality, but on the field, we always hit heads.”
DH: Who’s the fastest?
TH: “Probably Luke Andrada (Fr. WR). He’s really fast.”
DH: Who’s the craziest? (The Justin Luettgerodt Award)
TH: “I’ll have to stay away from myself. I can go back to Bracken on that, just on personality alone.”
DH: Who is the most talented in something other than football?
TH: “You know, Harris LaChance (Fr. OL) is a really talented guitar player.”
DH: Who’s the smartest? (The Matt Bauman Award)
TH: “J.T. Gentry (Fr. OL) by far. It’s ridiculous. He’s had a 4.0 GPA his whole life and just got into the finance program.”
DH: Who’s the smoothest with the ladies?
TH: “I have a girlfriend so I must have done something right. Do I choose a married guy? Let’s see … I’ll give a throw out to Micah Simon (Sr. WR) because he’s been here four years and still single.”
DH: Who THINKS he’s the smoothest with the ladies but really has no game?
TH: “I’ll say Alex Miskela (Fr. LB). When he hears that, he’s going to cry, but it’s true.”
DH: Who does the best coach impression?
TH: We have a few. James Empey (So. OL) does pretty good impression of Coach Mateos, Coach Grimes and of me. He’s got a good ear for it. A good chunk of the team does good impressions because we are with the coaches so much.”
DH: Who talks the most trash?
TH: “Oh, that’s a good one. I’d say Dayan Ghanwoloku (Sr. DB). I never hear it because I’m on the offensive line and he’s at corner, but I know he’s always chirping at the receivers out there.”
DH: Who’s the quietest?
TH: That’s tough. I’d lean toward all the new guys. I’ll go with a guy I haven’t talked to that much. Luke Andrada.”
DH: Who’s the best dancer? (The Ben “Mongoose” Criddle Award)
TH: “Ooh, best dancer? You know, Tyler Allgeier (Fr. RB) has been showing some moves, I’ll give it to him.”
DH: Who’s the worst dancer?
TH: “Me. 100 percent, I’ll own that.”
DH: Who’s the funniest?
TH: “Me, 100 percent. Who do I find funny? Bracken is hilarious. Brady Christensen (So. OL) has some dry humor jokes that he’ll tell in the meeting room and it hits you out of nowhere.”
DH: Who drives the ugliest car? (The JD Falslev Award)
TH: “James used to. He had like a white 90’s Honda Civic. But he upgraded to a Forerunner.”
DH: Who’s the best at video games?
TH: “It really depends on the game. If it’s something like ‘Call of Duty’ I’d say Thomas Shoaf (Sr. OL). Something like NFL 2K, I’m terrible at sports games. Overall I’d say Khyiris Tonga (Jr. DL).”
DH: Who’s the best dressed?
TH: “Joe Critchlow (So. QB). You always see him in a suit on random days and he always looks so clean.”
DH: Who’s the best looking? (The Matt Berry Award)
TH: “I’m not going to say myself, that’s just a little too arrogant for my taste. I’ll go with our quarterback, Zach Wilson So. QB). He took two girls to his senior prom.”
DH: Who’s got the messiest locker?
TH: “J.J. Nwigwe (Sr. DL). It looks like a hurricane hit it.”
DH: Who’s the best basketball player?
TH: “We have some coaches that are good at it. James Empey is really good and Brady Christensen is really good. Talking about watching big guys move, those two can really play ball.”
DH: Who’s most likely to be a millionaire in 20 years? (The Taysom Hill Award)
TH: “I feel like it will be J.T. Gentry, just by his mind alone.”