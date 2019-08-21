BYU defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri embraces the world in a unique way.
His answers to our 20 Questions quiz probably don’t seem that outrageous, but it’s one of those “you had to be there” situations. El-Bakri is what you might call an animated speaker. His enthusiasm for just about anything he does borders on the insane. What he needs is his own Saturday morning cartoon. Somebody call BYUtv senior coordinating producer Mikel Minor, it’s time to make it happen.
As a review, we asked 20 questions of sophomore offensive lineman Tristen Hoge for a story that was posted on Tuesday and now we’re asking El-Bakri the same questions.
Daily Herald: Who’s the biggest hitter on the team?
Bracken El-Bakri: “The hardest hitter? That’s a good one. I’d probably say someone who can lay the wood is Zayne Anderson (Sr. LB). He comes up and makes some hits.”
DH: Who’s the fastest?
BE: “Probably Dayan Ghanwoloku (Sr. DB), if I had to guess.”
DH: Who’s the craziest? (The Justin Luettgerodt Award)
BE: “This guy is just crazy: Psycho T. That’s what we call Tyler Allgeier (Fr. RB). Everybody on the team calls him ‘Psycho T.’ He just is. The way he runs up to hit the holes and plays the game is just a little bit loose upstairs.”
DH: Who is the most talented in something other than football?
BE: “So Brady Christensen (So. OL) is a great golfer. He golfs all the time. Then Chandon Herring (Jr. OL) has some great skill at woodworking. He’s really a master.”
DH: Who’s the smartest? (The Matt Bauman Award)
BE: “Totally J.T. Gentry (Fr. OL). You’ll hear that from everybody.”
DH: Who’s the smoothest with the ladies?
BE: “Besides myself, of course. I would say Zayne Anderson or ‘Esi’ (Jared Kapisi, Jr. DB). He’s pretty smooth.”
DH: Who THINKS he’s the smoothest with the ladies but really has no game?
BE: “Gotta be ‘Lopa.’ That’s our nickname for Uriah Leiataua (Jr. DL). It’s definitely Uriah, no question about it.”
DH: Who does the best coach impression?
BE: “You’ll have to ask Trajan Pili (Sr. DL) to do Coach Lamb. It’s pretty good.”
DH: Who talks the most trash?
BE: “In a game, probably Khyiris Tonga (Jr. DL). In practice probably ‘Tree.’ That’s Tristan Hoge (Jr. OL).”
DH: Who’s the quietest?
BE: “I’ll say Gabe Summers (Fr. DL). He’s just silent.”
DH: Who’s the best dancer? (The Ben “Mongoose” Criddle Award)
BE: “That one I don’t know, but if I had to guess, I’d say Devin Kaufusi (So. DL). He can move it.”
DH: Who’s the worst dancer?
BE: “Besides myself? Just pick any of the O-line, but probably Harris LaChance (Fr. OL).”
DH: Who’s the funniest?
BE: “Who cracks me up? Devin Kaufusi is way funny.”
DH: Who drives the ugliest car? (The JD Falslev Award)
BE: “Gabe Summers. It’s worse than a slug bug. It’s kind of an extended slug bug. It’s pretty gnarly.”
DH: Who’s the best at video games?
BE: “That’s a hard one. These guys play a lot and I don’t play much. If it’s NCAA Football, probably Khyiris Tonga. Overall best, a lot of people say Max Tooley (Fr. LB). He’s good at Fortnite, Call of Duty, whatever.”
DH: Who’s the best dressed?
BE: “J.T. Gentry (Fr. OL) is always a step above everybody dressed up. Like if you are wearing a t-shirt, he’s in a collared shirt. If you’re in a collared shirt, he’s in a suit.”
DH: Who’s the best looking? (The Matt Berry Award)
BE: “I’ll go with Alden Tofa (So. DL). Definitely Alden Tofa. He’s got the nice arm tat and ladies into that. He’s tall and lean.”
DH: Who’s got the messiest locker?
BE: “People would probably say me. My locker is like messed, up. If it wasn’t me, probably Psycho T.”
DH: Who’s the best basketball player?
BE: “You’d get a lot of heated answers. Micah Simon (Sr. WR) balls a lot. But one of the best is one of our coaches, Preston Hadley. He balls all the time.”
DH: Who’s most likely to be a muti-millionaire in 20 years? (The Taysom Hill Award)
BE: “I think it would be James Empey (So. OL). He’s got the ideas. He’s got it all in his head like Nate Sampson, who played here last year. James has got multiple stuff on the stove cooking.”