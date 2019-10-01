BYU quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to a report from 960 ESPN host Benjamin Criddle.
Criddle reports that Wilson "will need to have an operating procedure performed on his throwing thumb to stabilize a fracture."
Huge loss for the Cougars.
Wilson injured his thumb in the final minute in BYU's loss to Toledo Saturday. Freshman Jaren Hall stepped in for the final drive of the game and will take over in Wilson's absence.
Wilson could potentially return this season, depending on healing time, but according to the timeline, will miss games against South Florida, Boise State and Utah State.
The Cougars, who are headed into a bye week this week, have suffered big losses to injuries already this season with the loss of senior running back Ty'Son Williams and senior linebacker Zayne Anderson.