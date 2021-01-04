A successful 2020 football season has been a springboard for numerous Cougar players to set their sights on the next level.
Coaches can also use that momentum to move forward and BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is doing just that.
Yahoo Sports and ESPN, among others, are reporting that Grimes has been hired by Baylor as its new offensive coordinator.
Grimes, who was a finalist for the Broyles Award (top assistant coach), has been the offensive coordinator at BYU since 2018. He also spent 2004-06 in Provo as the offensive line coach under Bronco Mendenhall. His coaching experience also includes stints at LSU, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State and Boise State.
This season, the Cougars were the No. 3 scoring offense (43.5) in the country and finished 11-1 with a bowl win against Central Florida.
Grimes is returning to his home state. He grew up in Garland, Texas, and played tackle for UTEP before starting his coaching career.
Baylor’s second year head coach, Dave Aranda, was on the coaching staff with Grimes in 2016.
His successor at BYU could be quarterback coach Aaron Roderick, was had experience as an offensive coordinator at the University of Utah. Wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake (Weber State) and tight ends coach Steve Clark (Weber State, Southern Utah) have also been offensive coordinators.