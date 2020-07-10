It appears that BYU football fans who hoped the Cougars would end their losing streak to rival Utah will have to wait another year.
In a move that had been rumored for quite awhile, the Pac-12 announced Friday afternoon that it would follow the Big Ten and schedule just conference-only games as part of efforts to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means that a day after having games against Michigan State and Minnesota eliminated, the Cougars now won’t be playing at Utah on Sept. 3, at Arizona State on Sept. 19 or at Stanford on Nov. 28.
That leaves BYU with just seven football games on its schedule: Utah State on Oct. 2, Missouri on Oct. 10, Houston on Oct. 16, at Northern Illinois on Oct. 24, at Boise State on Nov. 6, San Diego State on Nov. 14 and Northern Alabama on Nov. 21.
It’s unclear at this point how scheduling contracts, broadcasting rights and other logistics will be adjusted.
The complexity of the issues facing college football — and all other sports — is likely only to get worse as the pandemic shows no signs of abating and in many cases appears to be getting worse.
In a statement released Thursday after the Big Ten announcement, BYU said it is evaluating all possibilities at this point.
“The Big Ten’s announcement today obviously has specific ramifications regarding the 2020 BYU football schedule,” the statement from BYU said. “As we navigate the uncertainties of the current pandemic, BYU will continue to have discussions with other universities and our stakeholders to make the best possible decisions for our student-athletes and our athletic program.”
Considering the geographical proximity of the Pac-12 to BYU, Friday’s announcement will likely have an far more catastrophic effect on other Cougar sports programs than the Big Ten announcement did.
The overall impact on women’s volleyball and women’s soccer is still to be determined but with the landscape shifting rapidly at this point, the final results are far from being settled.
Here is the complete press release the Pac-12 released Friday:
“The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, would schedule Conference-only games, and that it is delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities, until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities,” the league said in a statement. “The CEO Group made clear that it hopes to play football and all other fall sports provided that it can meet the health and safety needs of its student-athletes and obtain appropriate permissions from state and local health authorities. Today’s decision will result in the start dates for the impacted sports being delayed. The decision is effective immediately across all Pac-12 member universities and was made following a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group earlier today.”
“‘The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,’ said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. ‘Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.’
‘Competitive sports are an integral part of the educational experience for our student-athletes, and we will do everything that we can to support them in achieving their dreams while at the same time ensuring that their health and safety is at the forefront,’ said Michael Schill, Pac-12 CEO group chair and president of the University of Oregon.
“Pac-12 student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.
“The Pac-12 has developed a series of potential fall sport scheduling models including Conference-only schedules and delayed season starts. Details on Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.”