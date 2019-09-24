BYU senior wide receiver Micah Simon has faced some tough questions from reporters over the years but few have been as hard as when he was asked Monday about his friend and teammate, Cougar running back Ty’Son Williams, being lost for the season to an ACL injury in Saturday’s loss to Washington.
“Saturday night was pretty tough,” Simon said. “I was probably one of the first people to find out because we were at home together. It was hard for me to see him in that state of mind as a friend, brother and teammate. We have a lot of great people on the team and in this program that will lift him up. He’ll bounce back.”
The loss of Williams to the knee injury makes three Cougar players who have had their seasons cut short, according to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.
“This team will play hard for him and guys like Zayne Anderson that are lost for the year,” Sitake said. “Right now those two and Hank Tuipulotu have been the ones that are out for the season. But they’re still on the roster and they’re still part of the team.”
While the team must soldier on and have the next players step up, Simon admitted that it takes a heavy emotional toll when they see other athletes suffer those heartbreaking injuries.
“Injuries are the worst thing ever,” Simon said. “It’s something that is definitely part of the game but you wish it could be like (the football video game) Madden and turn the injuries off for your season. It’s kills me every time I see people go down. I feel that when it is one of my friends or someone on the team but it’s really the same with anyone I see or hear has a season-ending injury. You just never want to hear that as an athlete.”
Sometimes outsiders get caught up in the impact on a team of having a player like Williams or Anderson go down but teammates and coaches see it much more personally.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed in the injury, but more than anything for Ty’Son, for all the hard work he put into this season and the things he’s done for this program in such a short amount of time,” Sitake said. “His role still continues, it’s just a different role. His leadership role and the things that he demands from that running back group, I know that they’ll play hard for him.”
Simon said that Williams has gained that measure of devotion even though he has been in Provo a relatively short period of time (just since June) because he is genuine with his teammates.
“He’s himself and he doesn’t try to be a different type of person,” Simon said. “He gets along with everyone. He’s earned respect from the team because of the way he works and carries himself.”
The BYU defensive players feel the same way about Anderson, who has been battling with injuries for the last couple of years.
“He’s a big loss,” Lee said. “Zayne’s a great athlete, he’s a great player, he’s got great instincts and he’s a great leader as well. When you have a guy like that who is lost for the year, it obviously hurts the defense, but I think we’ve made some improvements with other players, mainly some of the flash linebackers that stepped up when he moved to safety.”
Both Williams and Anderson will now have to focus on the player-coach roles as they try to help their replacements be at their best, guys like running backs like Emmanuel Esukpa and Lopini Katoa, linebackers like Chaz Ah You and safeties like Malik Moore and Beau Tanner.