BYU at Tennessee

TIME: 5 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN

WHERE: Neyland Stadium

CAPACITY: 102,455

THE WORD

BYU and Tennessee are playing for the first time ... the Cougars are 6-7 against teams that are currently in the SEC, last losing 35-10 at Mississippi State in 2017. BYU last won a road game against an SEC opponent in 2011 when the Cougars defeated Mississippi, 14-13, in Oxford, Mississippi ... In the last 50 years, BYU has only fallen to 0-2 in a season four times (1947, 1975, 1991 and 1995), something the Cougars are attempting to avoid this Saturday.