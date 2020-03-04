It’s unlikely that BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake was at all surprised when he was asked Monday whether the quarterback position would be an open competition.
“Every job is (up for grabs),” Sitake said. “No one is safe. That’s how it works.”
Since junior quarterback Zach Wilson was the starter when he was healthy in 2019, is he disappointed to hear that he’s in a competition to be QB1?
“It’s spring ball,” Wilson said. “Every day is a competition so that is how we take every day. I’m going to come out there every single day like I’m the guy. I’ll talk to my guys like I’m the guy to bring that leadership presence. The depth chart is up to the coaches.”
Cougar sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall said the idea of battling for playing time puts added emphasis on every opportunity.
“It’s competition,” Hall said. “No matter where you are, go out and do your best on every rep you are given, no matter how many there are. Display what you can and be your best self.”
The plan at the quarterback position is to at least start by spreading the repetitions around. On Day 1 during the skeleton drill, for example, Wilson, Hall and sophomore quarterback Baylor Romney alternated as the signal-caller.
“The reps will be divided as evenly as possible,” Sitake said. “There are enough to go around. We’ll have enough reps for guys to show what they can do.”
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said the quarterback position is just like any other and the reps could be divided differently as spring camp moves along.
Both Sitake and Grimes feel like the quarterbacks are pushing each other to improve.
“The competition is healthy and strong,” Sitake said. “The guys are doing good and have a lot of experience. I expect a lot from those guys and I know they expect a lot from themselves. We’ll see how it carries over. I have a lot of confidence in all of the quarterbacks on our roster.”
Both Wilson and Hall are thrilled to be back to work.
“It’s exciting to be out there,” Wilson said. “It was a quick offseason so far. It’s good to be back. I know we aren’t starting from square one. We have a lot of experienced guys and we’re trying to get back to where we left off. We want to finish with a better year, so that starts now.”
Hall added: “It’s great being back out there with the guys and being able to compete. We look forward to getting better as a team.”
The main takeaway from a lot of players and coaches after the first day of spring is that the experience is allowing the Cougars to get rolling faster as a team.
“For the first time since I’ve been here, it’s the first time that we’re playing with upperclassmen at a majority of the positions,” Grimes said. “We lost a few key players but most of the guys who are out here have been out here a couple of years. That allows us to start at a deeper point than we have at any other point since I’ve been here.”
That allows the coaching staff to drill down on refinements instead of spending as much time on correction and installation.
“You can tell we have a lot of veterans, guys who have a lot of experience,” Sitake said. “They are leading the way and it showed today. There weren’t a lot of missed assignments. Obviously we have a lot of work to do but I’m pleased with how far along our guys are.”
It’s a good start toward the goals Sitake has for the BYU squad as a whole during the next month of practice.
“We want to get as many guys as we can ready to play,” Sitake said. “We want to see guys compete and win spots outright. If that doesn’t happen, then those battles will carry on into the fall. Those are the main goals I have as a coach.”