After the first 15 minutes of Friday night's game against Louisiana Tech, the No. 22-ranked BYU football team found itself in a position it isn't accustomed to in 2020:
A tie game.
The Bulldogs had allowed a touchdown but also forced the Cougars into a turnover on downs and a punt as well as scoring a TD of their own, meaning the visitors were holding their own and putting pressure on BYU.
But the Cougars made sure it didn't last.
BYU ramped up its performance level in the second quarter as they shutdown the LA Tech offense and scored 21 points to pull away. That set the tone for the third straight blowout for the Cougars as they cruised to the 45-14 victory.
"I'm pleased with the effort by our boys and I'm pleased with the victory," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "Louisiana Tech put us in some difficult positions but we were able to fight through the adversity and get the win."
Cougar quarterback Zach Wilson had another tremendous performance, going 24-of-26 for 325 yards passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 43 yards rushing on eight carries with three scores.
"He ran the ball well," Sitake said. "We've been really excited to get Zach going. We've seen him do it in spurts. We know that when you have a guy with a great work ethic who is willing to sacrifice a lot for his teammates, it becomes natural for everyone to want to follow him. Eventually it is going to pay off. I'm really happy with what Zach did."
Wilson started the game with 12 straight completions before having a pass fall to the ground and when he got locked in, he was placing the ball flawlessly.
"It's satisfying to see guys make plays," Wilson said. "I feel like the work we put in the offseason, the practices leading up to the game, the talk back and forth of where I'm going to go against which defense, I feel like we were on the same page all night. We were having a strong connection and guys were just making plays. I was just putting the ball up there, letting guys go make plays and they were getting it done."
He broke the early tie by hitting BYU freshman tight end Carter Wheat with a perfect pass on a wheel route for a 22-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
On the next Cougar possession, Wilson wheeled away from pressure and lofted a ball the just cleared the arms of the Bulldog defensive back while still in a spot where BYU junior wide receiver Gunner Romney could go get it.
Romney just barely missed sneaking inside the pylon after his 22-yard catch but that set up a 1-yard plunge by Cougar sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier to extend the lead.
Wilson would orchestrate one more scoring drive in the final minutes of the first half, needing just 37 seconds to drive BYU 80 yards with a 15-yard QB draw and four completions.
The last was another strike to Romney, although this time the Cougar receiver was open and there was no doubt he made it to the end zone for the 22-yard touchdown.
"Everybody wants the stats, wants to wrack up the touchdowns," Romney said with a grin. "But we've scored on every single one that I've gotten close on, so it's not that big of a deal because we are winning. If we're going to score on the drive, it doesn't really matter who it is. But I don't want to be known as the guy who gets down to the 1-yard line and then can't put it in."
While Wilson was calmly directing the efficient BYU offense, the Cougar defense also rose to the challenge.
BYU only surrendered 54 yards in the frame and kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard, which allowed the Cougars to maintain the momentum.
"You have to credit the guys who keep going when things get a little bit tight," Sitake said. "Things went really well for us in the first two games. We had a team tonight in Louisiana Tech that has a lot of experience and have great coaches who get their guys ready. They did some things that put us in uncomfortable positions but we responded well. I'm glad the guys were able to stick with the game plan and eventually we were able to establish our identity, establish the run and pass game and on defense able to limit their big plays."
In the second half, the Cougars added two touchdown runs by Wilson. One was a 1-yard stroll where he was untouched, while the other was a tougher, twisting run from 14 yards out.
BYU also got a 45-yard field goal from junior kicker Jake Oldroyd, who is perfect with his placekicks this year (5-for-5 on field goals, 13-for-13 on extra points).
The Cougars did give up a fourth-quarter touchdown to LA Tech but the Bulldogs needed 17 plays and 8:27 to get in the end zone against BYU's reserves.
"We were able to get some valuable reps for our depth," Sitake said. "I think it was important that they get those reps. Obviously we didn't get a stop on that one and I'd like to see our guys get out of it, but I was pleased with those guys coming out on the next drive and getting a turnover. Those things will matter for us down the line."