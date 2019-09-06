Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly once took his team to Knoxville to play the University of Tennessee.
“That’s an unbelievable environment to play in out there,” Kelly said after the game. “I mean, this place is impressive. I tell my players all the time ‘Don’t look at the stadium.’ But I was looking at the stadium.”
One of Tennessee’s legendary victories came in 1971 when the Vols knocked off Penn State 31-11. One Penn State sports writer described Knoxville as a “city with a football crowd that makes Beaver Stadium look like a Quaker meeting.”
Since going independent in 2011, the BYU football team and its fans have been to some storied locales — Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Texas, Mississippi State and Nebraska come to mind — and experienced all the history, pageantry and college football game day atmosphere those places have to offer. On Saturday, BYU goes to Knoxville for the first time.
Excuse the wide eyes and gaping mouths of Cougar fans, players and coaches as they take it all in.
Tennessee plays at Neyland Stadium, named after Robert Neyland who won 173 games and four national championships as head coach. The stadium can seat 104,455 passionate fans on a good day. During the 2015 Tennessee-Oklahoma game, the crowd noise was measured at 114 decibels, which places your experience somewhere between standing next to a chainsaw and getting blasted with a car horn from a meter away.
Rhiannon Potkey has been a football beat writer for The Salt Lake Tribune (BYU) and the Knoxville News Sentinel (Tennessee) and has experienced many game days in Knoxville.
“It’s a complete sea of orange, blinding orange everywhere you look,” Potkey said. “When it’s a sellout at Neyland Stadium, the atmosphere is electric and amazing. It is full throttle and people are going crazy. At its peak and when Tennessee is going strong, the atmosphere can’t be beat.”
The Volunteers have fallen on hard times lately, though. Since 2009, Tennessee has had six head coaches who have compiled a 58-57 overall record and a dismal 25-49 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The Vols went 5-7 in 2018 and last week horrified fans in Neyland Stadium with a 38-30 loss to Georgia State. Last year Neyland only broke 100,000 once — against Florida (100,027 in a 47-21 loss) and only 85,503 saw last week’s loss to Georgia State.
Tennesseans have seen 120 years of college football in Knoxville, from J.A. Pierce to Neyland to Johnny Majors to the one and only Peyton Manning. Yeah, it’s been tough on Tennessee fans lately, but anyone with that kind of pedigree knows how to throw a party on game day.
The tailgating scene rivals any in college football and has one unique feature: The “Vol Army,” as many as 120 boats filled with fans who throw a party on the Tennessee River right across from the stadium on game day. A bad omen from last week was a 42-foot cabin cruiser that caught fire Saturday morning and eventually sank.
The Knoxville Fire Department said four people and one dog aboard the boat escaped without injury.
There is the “Vol Walk,” which takes place 90 minutes before kickoff. The team bus arrives and the players make their way through a sea of orange fans to the stadium.
Remember “Tebowing”? In Knoxville there is “Neylanding,” where Tennessee fans take pictures in front of statue of the stadium’s namesake striking the same kneeling, crossed arms pose.
During the game, Tennessee will often honor great players and coaches of the past. There is the mascot, “Smokey,” a bluetick coonhound wearing orange and white who leads the team onto the field. The Tennessee band forms a “T” on the field and players run through it as the fans get louder and louder.
A giant rock located at the corner of the Haslam Music Building off Volunteer Boulevard is painted with a Tennessee mural the night before the game. It is called, appropriately, “The Rock.”
Ironically, BYU makes its inaugural trip to Neyland Stadium for the first game that alcohol will be sold inside. Of course, the drinking has been taking place all day long. Potkey said after the game you can count the liquor bottles “by the millions,” which is probably an exaggeration but not by much.
Most BYU fans won’t be partaking in the libations but there are plenty of authentic game day restaurants to frequent, including Dead End BBQ, Stock and Barrel, Litton’s Café, Bojangles and Gus’s Fried Chicken.
And then there is “Rocky Top,” which was first performed by the Pride of the Southland Band at halftime of a game in 1972. When the crowd response was overwhelming, it stuck as the unofficial fight song of the Volunteers. Get ready to hear it a minimum of 40 or 50 times on Saturday. Often times, opposing coaches pump “Rocky Top” through the loudspeakers during practices instead of the usual heavy metal or rock music to get their players used to the song.
The game? Yes, eventually BYU and Tennessee will line up and kick off. The Cougars were handled at home last week by rival Utah for their ninth straight loss in the series and Vol fans are still trying to make sense of losing to a Sun Belt team at home, so both programs are desperate for a win.
College football — no matter where it’s played — is always much, much more than just about a game. It’s about the experience, which is a big reason why close to 100,000 fans invade Knoxville six or seven times every fall Saturday.