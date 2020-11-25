The Thanksgiving holiday is supposed to be an occasion where everyone steps back from the frenetic pace of daily life and takes some time to appreciate the good things around them.
This year, however, the mindset of gratitude has been a big deal for the BYU football players and coaches long before November rolled around.
“We have Thanksgiving, which is one of those moments that lets you reflect on what you are thankful for,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said during a teleconference last week. “But that was kind of forced upon us early this year, probably since March. I think this Thanksgiving is going to be different because that’s been a little bit more on their minds. We don’t take things for granted as much as we did before. It’s a good reminder for us.”
Don’t expect the BYU players to do any complaining about the rigors of practicing and preparing for games week after week.
“We are just grateful to play every single game,” said BYU senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe. “We’ve seen other teams where there is a big lineup of games and then they get shut down the day before. Every single time we are able to take the field, we’re grateful.”
For athletes who have dealt with devastating injuries like Cougar senior cornerback Chris Wilcox, each moment of competition and preparation takes on a new light.
“Being back on the field is what I’m most thankful for,” Wilcox said. “I hated last year, just watching the practices every day. I just wanted to be out there. Being able to practice with the boys and just being out there every day is just a blessing for sure.”
The BYU players said they are also more thankful for their relationships and being able to connect with those around them.
“Family plays a big part,” Cougar junior running back Tyler Allgeier said. “It’s not just my family, not just the family beyond football, but it’s also about the brotherhood we have with each other and with the coaches. I’m thankful for family overall and God, and all the little things in my life.”
During a year where many people have had to limit personal interaction for the sake of the good of their communities, the BYU squad has loved being part of the Cougar football “bubble” and having the times they have had with their friends.
“There is a lot of team camaraderie around this program,” Dawe said. “We all love each other. It’s a lot of fun, and we are grateful to be here. It’s been a unique season. Every game and every opportunity we have to go out and play, go show what we can do, it’s just a huge blessing. We are all aware of that and try not to take anything for granted.”
That’s been the ideal that Sitake and the rest of the BYU coaches have tried to convey to their players. Sitake said he hopes it is something that continues to be central for his team, even when things return to normal sometime in the future.
“It’s good for us to have that gratitude and have it be something we carry from here on out,” Sitake said. “We need to stay humble enough to appreciate the people and the wonderful things we have around us. I hope we never forget.”