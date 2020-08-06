The BYU spring football game and I have a love-hate relationship.
It probably started when Bronco Mendenhall was coaching and downplayed the game. One year, he canceled the spring game altogether because he said the team didn’t have any healthy linemen.
Pfff.
It’s not a real game, right? Most of the star players barely play, anyway.
I spent three years as the sports editor in Lincoln, Neb., and the Cornhuskers spring game is a BIG DEAL. Big Red will put 60,000-80,000 fans in Memorial Stadium to watch youngsters and walk-ons compete for a spot on the team.
But during this summer of no sports, I’ve grown to appreciate even the most mundane sports activities, such as football media day ... and the spring game.
Here’s what I came up with for Throwback Thursday: The BYU spring game in 2011 that yes, went to overtime. In the snow. In April.
How fun was that?
BYU’s White squad tops Blue in OT to win Spring Game
The BYU football fans who stuck it out through the cold and snow at the 2011 Spring Game were rewarded with a fantastic finish.
Redshirt freshman tight end Bryan Sampson — a Pleasant Grove product who will leave on his LDS mission this summer — caught a pass from junior Riley Nelson for a two-point conversion in overtime, providing the winning points in an 18-17 victory for the White over the Blue at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
Nelson, the backup to starter Jake Heaps, threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Rhen Brown in the third quarter to bring the White team to within 10-7. A 27-yard Justin Sorensen field goal early in the fourth tied the game at 10 but Sorensen missed a 37-yarder with less than a minute to go that would have won it for the Blue.
In the overtime, senior running back J.J. Di Luigi burst through the line on third-and-short for a 17-yard touchdown run to give the Blue a 17-10 advantage. Nelson scored on a 15-yard run to answer that score, and BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall opted to go for the 2-point conversion.
Nelson’s throw on a crossing route hit Sampson in stride and he held on for the game winner. The White team mobbed him in the end zone and carried White coach Paul Tidwell off the field in celebration.
“He (Sampson) made a great play,” Nelson said. “He’s a real long-armed guy. He went up and made a nice grab and that was fun to see.”
The Spring Game matched the Blue team (No. 1 offense, No. 2 defense) vs. the White team (No. 2 offense, No. 1 defense) and the first half produced a scoreless stalemate. The first score of the game came in the third quarter when redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Johnson intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. That was followed by a Sorensen field goal for a 10-0 lead for the Blue team. But the White scored 10 straight points, including the long Nelson to Brown connection, and the overtime produced a fitting end to a very competitive spring camp.
In years past, perhaps worried about injuries or lack of depth, Mendenhall might have ended the scrimmage in regulation. But not this year.
“I had a pretty good idea (we’d go overtime),” Nelson said. “Coach Mendenhall doesn’t like a tie, just like the rest of us. It’s like kissing your sister, isn’t that the old saying? Coach is a competitive guy and likes to see an outcome like everyone else.
“To see it end the way it did, it was fitting because we have a very good football team on all sides of the ball. To win by one point in overtime is a direct reflection of where we’re headed as a team.”
Heaps was 16 of 21 for 126 yards but didn’t get the No. 1 offense into the end zone. Three of his long passes did produce defensive pass interference penalties.
“I got a little greedy out there,” Heaps admitted. “I wanted to get a couple of long touchdown passes, a couple of bombs out there. When we had good drives we were taking what the defense was giving us. We had a couple of penalties that moved us back but I thought the first group did a good job of moving the chains.
“This spring has been fun, being out here with these guys at such a level of intensity in practice. These guys love to come out here and compete. The intensity in the locker room was awesome.”
Nelson finished 8 of 11 for 149 yards and also rushed nine times for 33 yards. His productivity with the No. 2 offense will keep the coaches busy trying to find ways to get him the game.
“I had no personal expectations coming into spring, other than to have fun and play how I know I’m capable,” Nelson said.
Senior McKay Jacobson caught four passes for 31 yards for the Blue team. Sorensen made three extra points and was 2 of 4 on field goals, making from 34 and 27 yards and missing from 46 and 37 yards. Riley Stephenson’s first punt traveled 50 yards and went out of bounds at the Blue 3-yard line.
Defensively, defensive linemen Tuiloma, Eathyn Manumaleuna, Matt Putnam and Hebron Fangupo dominated the line of scrimmage. Sophomore linebacker Spencer Hadley also had a good game.
Mendenhall said his team has already voted on team captains and the leadership council, and he will announce those names to his players on Monday.
“The expectations are a little bit different, how we’ve framed our summer,” Mendenhall said. “This particular team I think is anxious to go faster harder and more in this next time period than other teams have. This team is anxious to lead and get going.”
Announced attendance at the game was 5,500.