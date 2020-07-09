Editor’s Note: This time of year is when big international soccer tournaments often take center stage, the most famous of which are the World Cup and the European Cup.
Soccer has begun to return from the pandemic shutdowns with games in Europe and in Major League Soccer.
That made me think back to one of the more surreal experiences I’ve had as a sports reporter when I was just starting my second year at the Daily Herald in 2005.
The setting was Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, which was hosting the first World Cup qualifier match in the state of Utah. The United States was welcoming Costa Rica and I had the opportunity to be there for all the action.
What I remember as being the biggest shock came when I arrived before the contest to find that the two Salt Lake newspapers had sent 16 total reporters to cover every angle the match.
The game turned out to be fairly straightforward and many of my colleagues faced real challenges as they attempted to come up with unique angles to write about.
That was a different time in USA soccer, which has made some strides forward in the last decade-and-a-half but still has a ways to go to become a true international contender.
Still, it was fun to recall seeing the American success in Salt Lake City on that night.
Here’s what happened:
Time after time in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier, the Costa Rican attack successfully navigated the treacherous midfield, charged into the penalty box and fired at point blank range toward the United States goal.
Then they could only watch as the ball hit an impenetrable barrier in the form of U.S. goalkeeper Kasey Keller.
Keller made six saves, including four of the jaw-dropping, “I-can’t-believe-he-just-did-that” variety as the Americans shut out Costa Rica, 3-0, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
“When you look at the final score, I don’t think that was a fair indication of the game,” U.S. head coach Bruce Arena said after Saturday’s contest. “I think Kasey Keller’s play in the early part of the second half was the key to the match.”
The 35-year-old keeper from Lacey, Wash., again proved he knew how to keep the ball from crossing the goal line. He used an array of dives, punches, slides and leaps to block every shot the Costa Ricans made.
“Kasey’s reactions on the line are fantastic,” Arena said. “He’s still every bit as quick as he was five years ago. It’s nice to see a guy like that who has dedicated himself as an athlete.”
The other members of the national team knew exactly how important Keller’s play was in getting the victory.
“Kasey deserves a lot of credit,” said U.S. midfielder Bobby Convey. “He kept us in the game and made some unbelievable saves. For me, he was our Man of the Match. He did great today.”
The other star for the United States was midfielder Landon Donovan. He gave the Americans the early advantage when he caught up with a deflected ball just inside the Costa Rican box in the sixth minute, rifling it to the top-left corner of the goal to put the United States up 1-0.
“Clearly we started just the way we wanted to,” Donovan said. “Scoring quick is huge because it takes all the pressure off.”
The midfielder explained that the ball came to him and he didn’t really have time to think about the shot.
“That was more instinctual,” Donovan said. “I just hit it toward the far post. I was pleasantly surprised to see it go in.”
The visiting team appeared to get the equalizer in the 40th minute when forward Oscar Rojas headed a long entry pass into the back of the net, but the goal was waved because Rojas was offsides.
Costa Rica came out in the second half, determined to tie the game. They launched attack after attack, but Keller refused to crack.
At the other end, the trio of U.S. forwards had a couple of opportunities on counterattacks, but it wasn’t until 63 minutes in that the Americans were able to double the lead.
Forward Brian McBride headed the ball on net after a great pass by forward Josh Wolff. Costa Rican keeper Alvaro Messen made a great lunging save, but again Donovan won the race for the rebound. He tapped it into the open net for the 2-0 advantage.
“Landon (Donovan) did a great job,” Arena said. “The first goal was a tremendous goal, then he was opportunistic on the second. That was a big goal at a time where our opponents really got after us. That second goal broke their backs.”
The United States added a goal on a rebound by McBride in the 87th minute to get the final score. Arena said the score might prove useful because “goal differential may play a factor at some point.”
Both Arena and his players were grateful for the home-field advantage of having 40,586 fans and had nothing but compliments to say about their first match in Utah.
“I’ve never been in a more comfortable setting as the manager of the U.S. team,” Arena said. “I think the crowd was fantastic and I’m happy that our players were able to respond. When things were tough, the crowd helped us. It was a perfect setting to play an important game in.”
Donovan said: “On behalf of all of us, I’d like to say thank you. The crowd was tremendous. They were passionate, they were loud, they knew what was going on in the game and I really hope we can come back here. It was incredible.”
With the victory, the U.S. (3-1) remained in second place in the CONCACAF Final Round standings, only a point behind Mexico after four games. Costa Rica (1-2-1) is tied for third with Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago.
The Americans now travel to face Panama on Wednesday for the fifth of 10 World Cup qualifying matches. Making the final 32-team field is the goal the players are steeping up to achieve.
“I know (Keller’s) aspirations are to play in the World Cup, so hopefully we can make that happen,” Arena said.