Editor’s Note: One of the challenges of reporting on a college football game is providing fresh insight for those who watched the contest on TV or even in the stands.
I remember heading out on the road to cover my first game as the BYU football beat writer in 2011 — which was also the first game for the Cougars as an independent program.
BYU was headed to Football Country to face SEC foe Ole Miss. I visited the campus with my colleague Jason Franchuk the day before the game and the athletic department was kind enough to give us a parking pass.
I’ll never forget when we returned the pass and the lady at the front desk smiled and said, “Y’all are real nice ... but y’all are gonna lose tomorrow.”
She was almost right. If not for a big play by Kyle Van Noy, the Rebels would likely have ended up victorious.
In my opinion, the best perspective on that key play came from BYU offensive lineman Matt Reynolds, which provided a unique viewpoint for Cougar fans to read about:
With the Ole Miss football team clinging to a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter over visiting BYU Saturday night, the Rebels faced a third-and-27 from their own 21-yard line. Cougar senior offensive lineman Matt Reynolds, watching from the sideline, had a premonition about what was going to happen.
“I saw Kyle Van Noy line up on that sack and I thought, ‘that tackle has no idea what is coming,’” Reynolds said after the game. “I’ve seen that stance in camp and I know what’s coming. Sure enough, he came flying off that edge. It was so exciting.”
Van Noy surged into the backfield, running down Rebel junior quarterback Zack Stoudt and knocking the ball free. In the scramble that ensued, Van Noy scooped up the loose pigskin and stumbled the final few yards into the end zone, scoring the game-winning touchdown in the narrow 14-13 Cougar victory.
“I tried to make something happen,” Van Noy said. “I went straight for the ball because I wanted the ball back. I chopped down at the ball and it happened to come out. It bounced off him and rolled. It was adrenaline to scrap for the ball and fight for it. I was just happy I made a good play.”
It was a fitting conclusion to a contest that saw the BYU defense repel almost every Ole Miss attack, only allowing the Rebel offense to put two field goals on the board.
“I love defensive games when we don’t allow the opponent to score a touchdown,” said Cougar head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “It doesn’t mean I want it to come down to the last play but there is a nature to a game like this, a physical and mental combination that is wear-and-tear, and it’s seeing who will break.
“I like those type of games, especially when we are on the winning side. They are really the hardest when you lose them because it’s so close and one or two plays make the difference.”
But with the BYU offense struggling to score, things looked grim early in the fourth quarter.
A 96-yard interception return by Ole Miss sophomore free safety Charles Sawyer in the third quarter for a touchdown, and junior kicker Bryson Rose’s second field goal, which came early in the fourth, put the Cougars in a 13-0 hole with 14:15 left to go in the game.
BYU’s offense had successfully moved the ball in the second half, but the interception and a missed 31-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Justin Sorensen had left the visitors with nothing to show for it.
Still, the offense was confident that it could turn things around.
“I don’t think we ever got down or wondering if we could do it,” said Cougar quarterback Jake Heaps. “We were driving the football; let’s just keep it going. Let’s sustain these drives and put it in the end zone. When it got to 13-0, it just made the urgency that much more. We knew we could do some things but we just needed to put it all together.”
The BYU signal-caller led his team down the field immediately, taking eight plays to go 72 yards and capping it with a 19-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Ross Apo.
A big tackle by sophomore running back Michael Alisa on the ensuing kickoff put the Rebels in a hole, forcing them to start from the 12-yard line.
Ole Miss picked up two first downs but a pair of penalties — two of only four infractions in the game for the Rebels — forced them into the long-yardage situation and resulting in the crucial fumble.
“It was simply four-man pressure, man-on-man,” Mendenhall said. “At a critical time, he (Van Noy) made a critical play to help us win the football game.”
Van Noy said that after the way the defense had played throughout the game, only allowing the Ole Miss running game to get 64 yards while only giving up 208 yards total, it was kind of fitting for the defense to put the ball in the end zone.
“When you are holding an offense to only six points, there is a little bit of accomplishment,” the sophomore linebacker said. “Big plays are in every game. Luckily we got one, recovered it and scored. That ended up being a big plus for us.”
Trailing for the first time in the game, the Rebels came back firing. Two first-down completions moved the ball to near midfield, but once again the BYU defense stood tall.
Stoudt threw three straight incompletions, then the Cougars sniffed out the throwback screen on fourth-and-10 and stopped it for no gain.
The home team would get one final opportunity to come back in the final seconds after the Ole Miss defense stuffed BYU senior running back Bryan Kariya on fourth-and-1 from the 25-yard line.
With only 39 seconds to work with, the Rebels couldn’t even manage a first down and the Cougars left the field with the win.
“I thought they (Ole Miss) tried really hard and it was a dead-even game,” Mendenhall said. “It went all the way down to the end and so I think it was evenly played. I thought both teams tried hard. I found out a lot about our team today in terms of grit and determination and heart, and I think ultimately that combined with executing at the right time helped us win the game.”
The first half turned into a defensive struggle with BYU controlling the ball and the clock but unable to get in scoring position.
Ole Miss had the two best scoring chances in the opening 30 minutes of play as an early shanked punt by Cougar junior punter Riley Stephenson allowed the Rebel offense to take the field for the first time with the ball on the BYU 28-yard line.
Two plays later, however, Rebel sophomore running back Jeff Scott coughed up the ball and the Cougars recovered. Scott was also injured on the play, a recurring problem for Ole Miss as all three of its top running backs left the game with injuries at some point.
Scott did return and had a big impact on a punt return late in the second quarter. After being backed up inside his own 5-yard line, the sophomore eluded the BYU gunners and raced up the sideline to the 48.
The Rebels took advantage, with Stoudt replacing Ole Miss sophomore starter Barry Brunetti and directing an effective hurry-up attack.
The home team drove the ball to the BYU 3-yard line, but pressure by Cougar senior linebacker Jordan Pendleton on third down kept the damage to just a field goal, allowing the Rebels to go into halftime leading 3-0.
After the BYU defense shut down the Rebels to start the third quarter, Heaps directed the Cougars quickly downfield and into scoring range. But he was late on a throw to sophomore wide receiver JD Falslev, allowing Sawyer to break on the ball, pick it off and eventually take it all the way back for a touchdown.
After the missed field goal, Ole Miss had a chance to put the game away slip through its fingers. Freshman receiver Nikolas Brassell couldn’t quite haul in a deep ball from Stoudt in the end zone when he had his defender beat.
That drive resulted in a 29-yard field goal by Rose, which turned out to be the final points of the game for the Rebels.
“I hate to lose one like that,” said Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt. “We played extremely hard tonight. I thought our guys laid it on the line but there is a fine line between winning and losing. When you are playing a really good team that is rated high with a lot of experience, you can’t beat yourself. There’s a few plays that just make you sick and you wish you had them back.”