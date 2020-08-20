Editor’s Note: It was one of the more surreal fall-camp BYU football practices I have attended in nearly two decades of being around the team as a professional journalist.
It was the first week of practice in August of 2013 and the group of reporters who had come to see the team entered the practice facility. We saw the Cougar players wearing uniforms that looked ... unusual, to say the least.
Instead of their names or just blank practice uniforms, the jerseys had the words “Tradition,” “Spirit,” or “Honor” above the numbers.
My first impression was the BYU was doing some sort of promotional shoot, that the uniforms would be used to tout the Cougar motto on a billboard or on the cover of a gameday program or something like that.
When we got to talk to BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall, however, we found out that the plan was to have the Cougars wear those uniforms all year.
In talking to the players, including superstar Kyle Van Noy, it quickly became clear that the athletes weren’t on board with the idea. Later it was announced that the idea had been rolled back and BYU would only wear the jersey at their Homecoming game that fall.
At the team scrimmage that weekend, Mendenhall was immediately bombarded with questions about the uniforms but his straightforward, self-deprecating answers were some of the best I ever heard from him.
Here’s what Mendenhall had to say:
He knew it was coming.
When the subject of the uniform change was brought up after Saturday’s scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall laughingly answered, “I was hoping you would ask.”
He then proceeded in a surprisingly frank and self-deprecating manner to explain the entire situation.
“What I can say is that if any of you are interested in more Twitter followers, it’s a good strategy,” Mendenhall joked. “You can boost yourself by a thousand in like 20 minutes or so. So I appreciate your efforts in helping me on that.”
He said it started in the summer when he’d seen one of the military academies put similar words on their uniforms and talked with BYU’s equipment manager Mick Hill about doing something similar because he thought it was so cool.
Then he basically forgot about it until he walked into media day and there they were.
“I didn’t know they’d actually be on already,” he said.
What he didn’t expect was the backlash.
Mendenhall said on Thursday he came out of a meeting with a recruit to find Cougar football sports information director Brett Pyne “looking like he’s going to have a heart attack” and his phone lit up with a call from athletic director Tom Holmoe.
“I said, ‘man, what’s happened?’” Mendenhall said. “I had no idea. You know how you might get your wife something for your anniversary and you think you’ve done a great job and you can’t wait for her to open it and then you get that look like that wasn’t such a good choice? That was kind of the way I was feeling at that point.”
He said he called a quick team meeting and asked those in favor of having “Tradition, Spirit, Honor” on the uniforms to raise their hands.
“No hands went up,” Mendenhall said.
Then he asked for those in favor of putting the names on the back of the jerseys to raise their hands and every hand went up.
“I said, well, it looks like I have to stand in front of some people and say that I made a poor choice,” he said.
Mendenhall said then Kyle Van Noy suggested wearing the new uniforms for one game and the team eventually settled on Homecoming.
“I don’t know if it was a concession but it made me feel better,” the coach said.
Mendenhall frankly said it was a mistake and that he realized he wasn’t as in touch as he thought he was.
“We’re past it and moving forward,” he said. “And I’m still standing, which is good.”
It was an excellent response, straightforward even if he had obviously thought about it.
Taysom Hill said he was pleased with how Mendenhall handled the situation and his willingness to change his mind.
“It turned into more of a distraction than a unifying thing which was what the objective was,” the sophomore quarterback said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Mendenhall for doing what he did. He wanted to unify us and you can’t blame a head coach for wanting to do something like that.”
Van Noy said he thought it was more that Mendenhall explained it and the team was able to come to a conclusion on how to handle the situation.
“People were kind of blowing it out of proportion,” Van Noy said. “It was kind of a mixup and we got it all cleared. It was good to get an explanation and it built the team. We had a meeting after with the team and it was good. We kind of grew from there.”
The Cougar linebacker laughed and shook his head when asked about that being the biggest story from the first week of camp.
“It was so ridiculous, it even made it on ESPN’s PTI show,” Van Noy said. “It’s still exposure and attention to us and we don’t mind that.”
The explanation of the most polarizing issue of the week dwarfed what actually happened on the field on Saturday but more than 10,000 fans in attendance still got to see some nice performances.
“The one drive from our offense towards the end of practice has been what I have seen throughout fall camp up to this point,” Mendenhall said. “That was the cleanest representation of offensive football that I saw today. Defensively they were sound in general.”
The drive Mendenhall referred to was a 16-play, 80-yard march to start the final team session, a drive led by Hill that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Adam Hine.
“That was obviously our main objective, our main goal, to come out and execute,” Hill said. “Offensively it was a big morale booster. It was fun to get out, make plays and as a result get in the end zone. Now when we come back Monday, we’ll have that to build off.”
Hill went 5-for-8 for 55 yards in the air, as well as rushing three times for 20 yards.
The rest of the team session was more about the defense, capped by a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by sophomore defensive back Mike Wadsworth.
“It was the first big play I’ve had in the stadium,” Wadsworth said. “It’s always a good opportunity and one that I’ll always remember. My family was here watching me, so it was a fun experience to have.”
The general consensus, however, from the players and coaches is that the work has just begun.
“It looked like they got tired to me at some point toward the end of practice,” Mendenhall said. “I’m comfortable with the amount of players that we have and the amount of depth we currently have. Execution, installation, etc., we are still about 20 practices away from ending camp so there is still a lot of work to do.”
The best news, according to Mendenhall, was the fact that the team has made it through the first week relatively healthy.
“I asked (football athletic trainer) Jeff Hurst and he said there weren’t any (injuries) because of today,” the Cougar head coach said. “We’re having some hamstring and overuse injuries start to show up. Our defensive line is getting a little bit decimated. We also held out up to seven players on each side of the ball because we’ve already seen what they can do.”