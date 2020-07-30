Editor’s Note: For only the second time since 1922, it appears that BYU and Utah will both play football but won’t meet on the gridiron.
The 2020 situation is a direct reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, a global crisis that has put all sports in jeopardy. The Pac-12 chose to play a conference-only football schedule and that means there won’t be a battle between the Cougars and the Utes.
There is some historical precedence for that, since the two programs didn’t meet in 1943-45 due to another global crisis: World War II.
Having the 2020 game canceled, however, reminded me of the disappointing and frustrating decision made by Utah in 2012 to take a two-year hiatus from the rivalry matchup.
Although it turned out to be just a one-year break, since BYU squared off against Utah in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl, it was still a move I didn’t agree with and I said so very clearly in a column I wrote.
I got a lot of feedback from Utah fans who weren’t happy with my “oh, shut up” comment directed at then-Ute athletic director but I still agree with the basic premise of the opinions I put in my column eight years ago about how college football deserves to have big rivalry games continue.
Here’s what I had to say:
When University of Utah athletic director Chris Hill announced on Tuesday that the Utes would not sign up to play BYU in football in 2014-15, it wasn’t a complete surprise. Many thought a hiatus between the rivals was inevitable.
But now that I’ve thought about it for a few days, I’ll call it what it is: One of the worst sports decisions ever made in the state of Utah.
The simple fact is football fans here deserve to have the Utes and Cougars square off every year.
If you hadn’t heard, Utah is now playing in the “vaunted” Pac-12 conference and it signed a home-and-home contract to play Michigan during those two seasons.
Apparently that means taking on the Cougars as well would be just too arduous for the mighty Ute football program.
“I did not think it was fair to our football program to schedule BYU on those years,” Hill said in a statement released on Tuesday. “Our intent is to continue to schedule BYU unless unusual circumstances dictate otherwise.”
Oh, shut up.
Is this football?
Or is it just more of the ridiculous politics that have decimated the true spirit of the sport?
Football should be about taking the field and just proving to everyone you are better. It’s one of the ultimate elemental sports, all about guts, toughness, passion and intensity.
I hate seeing it corrupted by same type of petty bickering and meaningless generalizations that have taken over the halls of government.
Don’t think I just blame Utah for this.
This is the same attitude that leads coaches to lobby for BCS inclusion and for some schools to play non-conference cupcakes so they have a better shot at winning a title.
At its heart is greed and spite, two things that simply don’t belong on the gridiron.
That’s why Texas and Texas A&M have split and why the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia appears over. It’s why one of the great annual games for a kid like me who grew up near Denver is also history (between Nebraska and Colorado).
Yeah, the Utes aren’t alone in ignoring tradition — but just because everyone else is doing it wasn’t a valid reason in high school and it’s not valid in college football either.
This decision reeks of laziness, spite, and fear.
It sounds like Utah is too lazy to find a way to make the rivalry continue every year.
It sounds like Utah is so proud of the fact that it doesn’t need BYU to be nationally prominent that it’s determined to spitefully show it any way it can.
And it sounds like the Utes are afraid, not of BYU like some have suggested, but of the unknown.
What I mean by that is BYU, Michigan, and any of the Pac-12 teams could be terrible during those seasons; they also could be great. No one knows how difficult such a schedule will be.
That’s what makes scheduling so challenging — but such an unknown shouldn’t overshadow just going out and winning football games, which is what it appears to be doing.
Every team in the country should play good opponents and conference opponents and RIVALS every year.
Then they should quit the worrying, strap on the pads and see how good they are.
I’ve seen Ute fans defend their athletic director’s opinion by saying Utah needs to play Michigan more than it needs to play BYU.
I’ve also seen Cougar supporters try to take the “glass half full” approach by saying at least there are games that are on track to be scheduled in 2013 and 2016, so the rivalry isn’t completely dead.
Such justifications seem wimpy to me.
Don’t they realize that every year since 1922 where both schools have fielded a football team, these two teams have played each other?
Not only have there been dozens of classic games — especially in the last 20 years — but it’s also become a yearly tradition that is etched into the fabric of life in this part of the country.
It’s by far the biggest annual sporting event in the state. Only the 2002 Winter Olympics and the Jazz going to the NBA finals in 1997 and 1998 could possibly be considered more dynamic.
BYU-Texas or Utah-Michigan might be more important for a brief moment, but they don’t come anywhere close to matching the overall long-term importance of the BYU-Utah game to this region.
Of course, no matter how wrong I think it is (or how right others think it is, for that matter), it looks like it’s going to happen.
So here’s the nightmare scenario for Hill and the decision makers at Utah:
In 2014 or 2015 (or, even better, in both seasons), the Cougars go undefeated against a solid independent schedule while the Utes have a single loss to a good opponent.
How crushing would it be for Utah to possibly get shut out of a playoff spot or a big bowl by the rival they refused to schedule, particularly if the Utes had enough talent to feel like they could’ve beaten BYU?
Would it make the Ute schedulers scramble to ensure it doesn’t occur again?
I hope that happens.
I hope the recent breakdown of the Pac-12 vs. Big 10 matchups opens up more scheduling holes.
I hope the PAC-12 finally gets smart and either moves to 16 teams including BYU or allows the Cougars and Utes to play at the end of the season.
I hope anything and everything happens which would be necessary to make this rivalry return to its former annual greatness.
Because like I said earlier, the fans of college football in Utah deserve to have this game to look forward to every single year.