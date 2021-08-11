BYU football fall camp is an opportunity to get to know the team in a different way than what happens during the regular season. The next few weeks will be filled with player profiles, position battle analysis and lots and lots of quotes.
At the Daily Herald, we like to mix it up during fall camp and hit you with “20 Questions.”
It’s simple, really: We ask an offensive player 20 questions about his teammates and then we ask a defensive player the same 20 questions. The results are simple snapshot of the personalities that will be crossing the goal line and making tackles.
Our offensive representative is No. 13 on the field and No. 1 in your hearts, tight end and H-Back Masen “The Leaper” Wake. He's a local kid (Lone Peak) who keeps a keen eye on all of his teammates. We'll catch up with a defensive player for their response in a couple of days.
So here we go.
Daily Herald: Who’s the biggest hitter on the team?
Mason Wake: “I can't say me, so I'd probably say (So. LB) Keenan Pili. He's hit me a few times and it's like getting hit with a brick wall. He's gotten stronger. He's all muscle this year.”
DH: Who’s the fastest?
MW: “I'm going to go with (Jr. WR) Chris Jackson. (So. RB) Tyler Allgeier is dang fast and so is (Fr. RB) Jackson McChesney.”
DH: Who’s the craziest? (The Justin Luettgerodt Award)
MW: “It's got to be (So. DE) Tyler Batty. He's just a meathead, I guess. We're always hitting heads and wanting to kill each other.”
DH: Who is the most talented in something other than football?
MW: “That would be (Fr. TE) Carter Wheat on the piano or (So. TE) Isaac Rex as a singer. With Isaac it's usually just 80's love songs that no one has ever heard before.”
DH: Who’s the smartest? (The Matt Bauman Award)
MW: “I'd say that is probably (So. QB) Jaren Hall. He's the quarterback so he's got to be smart.”
DH: Who’s the smoothest with the ladies?
MW: “I'm going to have to say me, Masen Wake. I usually don't have to do anything. Just being me is enough.”
DH: Who THINKS he’s the smoothest with the ladies but really has no game?
MW: “Has to be (Fr. WR) Hobbs Nyberg. All he talks about is girls and he's got nothing to show for it.”
DH: Who does the best coach impression?
MW: “Isaac Rex does a pretty good Coach Clark (Steve Clark, the tight end coach). Coach Clark is always telling us he loves us every second and then he's screaming really loud and jumping on us.”
DH: Who talks the most trash?
MW: “Man, I've got to think about this one. OK, it's definitely (So. LB) Payton Wilgar. That dude never shuts up.”
DH: Who’s the quietest?
MW: “I'll go with one of our guys, (Fr. TE) Dallin Holker. He's pretty quiet all the time.”
DH: Who’s the best dancer? (The Ben “Mongoose” Criddle Award)
MW: “Everyone is always dancing. Let's give it to (So. CB) Isaiah Herron. He's got to get a TD this year so he can show what he can do.”
DH: Who’s the worst dancer?
MW: “Definitely Isaac Rex, 100 percent. We saw it when he scored a touchdown last year against Troy.”
DH: Who’s the funniest?
MW: “I joke around with everyone, but I'd have to say (Sr. WR) Samson Nacua. He's the most outgoing dude ever. Of he and Puka, Samson is the funny one. He's a clown for sure."
DH: Who drives the ugliest car? (The JD Falslev Award)
MW: “(Fr. TE) Ethan Erickson, one of our new guys. He has so many stickers on his car, it looks so dumb. It's some sort of Ford.”
DH: Who’s the best at video games?
MW: “I hate to say it but it's (Jr. TE) Lane Lunt. I hate saying it because I'm always telling him I'm better than he is. He's really good at Fortnite.”
DH: Who’s the best dressed?
MW: “That would be (So. LB) Jackson Kaufusi. He usually has some new Nike swag on. It'll be 7 a.m. for weight lifting and he's always dressed up like he could go out on the town. Everyone else is in sweats and a sweatshirt.”
DH: Who’s the best looking? (The Matt Berry Award)
MW: “(So. RB) Hinkley Ropati. Everyone wants to look like him. It'll just take you a couple of years living in the weight room.”
DH: Who’s got the messiest locker? (The Bracken El-Bakri Award)
MW: Carter Wheat is pretty bad and it has been the past two years. But the all-time worst locker is (former Cougar running back) Bracken Al-Bakri. You should definitely name it after him. (And so we did).
DH: Who’s the best basketball player?
MW: “(Sr. WR) Neal Pau'u is all right but he's a little out of control. So it's Isaac Rex for sure. I'm a close second.”
DH: Who’s most likely to be a multi-millionaire in 20 years in something other than football? (The Taysom Hill Award)
MW: “I'll say Lopa (Sr. DE Uriah Leiataua). He's just super smart and you can tell he's dedicated and mentally there.”