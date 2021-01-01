A successful season has brought attention to the talents of BYU football players. It shouldn't be surprising that Cougars are looking to cash in on that and make the jump to the next level.
It a move that didn't surprise anyone, BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson officially confirmed his decision to declare for the NFL draft with a Tweet from his @ZachKapono Twitter account Friday afternoon.
"To the greatest fan base in the world," Wilson Tweeted. "Thank you for the best 3 years of my life. On our own home turf or on the road, there was no question that the Blue Wave would be fierce. BYU is a special place. I'm forever blue.
"Coach Kalani, Thank you for believing in me. You took a chance on me when others wouldn't.
"Coach Fesi, You gave me my very first offer. You saw the potential in me before anybody else. A huge reason I even came to BYU.
"Coach Grimey, When I met you, I was just a kid with a football and a dream. Your direction and leadership helped me grow and mature into the man and player that I am today.
"Coach A-Rod, Thank you for the late night discussions about scheme and situations. For believing in me endlessly. When others turned on me, you ignored the static and kept your faith in me. We made one hell of a team.
"Tom (Holmoe), you saved the 2020 football season and we built a relationship that will last forever.
"John Beck, Thank you for your help in my development at quarterback and helping me get to the next level.
"To all my boys on the team and everyone else involved in my time here. Without you, I am nothing. You never forget the ones that went to battle with you, they are a part of you forever. Forever grateful to my line and receivers. The strength staff and training staff for their endless dedication to me.
Last but not least, to my family, my parents and my siblings. I know the sacrifices that were made so I could have this opportunity. To my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. I chose BYU to share this experience with you, and you did not disappoint. Your love and supports is what kept me grinding.
"After much thought, prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. I pray I will always make Cougar Nation proud - Zach Wilson."
COUGAR NATION pic.twitter.com/pEa9RUMCTQ— Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono) January 1, 2021
Wilson put together an excellent year in 2020, completing 247 of 336 pass attempts (73.5%) for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 254 rushing yards and 10 more touchdowns.
His 196.44 pass efficiency rating was second in the country, while he ended up in the top five nationally in passing yards and TD passes. He ended up eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
In his three-year career, he ended up 566 of 837 through the air for 7,652 yards, 56 TDs and 15 interceptions with 212 rushing attempts for 612 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Wilson has been projected to be one of the top two or three quarterbacks to be selected in the 2021 draft.
The junior quarterback was the third BYU junior to declare for the draft this week.
Cougar junior wide receiver Dax Milne, a former walk-on, made his announcement on his @DaxMilne Twitter account Thursday morning.
"My heart is full," Milne tweeted. "The last 3 years have been a dream come true. The experience I have had playing football for BYU has given me more than I can put into words. It has been such a special place to play the game I love.
"I would not be where I am today without my coaches at BYU. I owe them so much. I want to sincerely thank Coach Kalani, Coach Fesi, Coach Arod, Coach Grimes and the entire coaching staff for helping me become a better player and for being such great mentors and friends. I want to thank them for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete. I also want to thank the administration and team support staff for working so hard so we could play this season. It was a season I'll never forget. And to all the fans of Cougar Nation, thank you for all of you love and support. Best fans in the world.
"I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made with my teammates. Leaving it all out on the field with them will be what I miss most. And most importantly, I want to thank my family for always being there for me through it all.
"My journey of reaching for the start continues as I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. I will forever Rep the Y and give it everything I have to make Cougar Nation proud.
"GO COUGS! - DAX MILNE"
Much love BYU💙 pic.twitter.com/8rJpDAQXi3— Dax Milne (@DaxMilne) December 31, 2020
Cougar senior tight end Kyle Griffitts pointed out just what an amazing journey it has been for Milne when he tweeted from his @kgee42 Twitter account:
"Do you know how hard it is to go from walk-on, to scholly? Even more so walk-on to scholly, to leave early for the NFL draft?? This guy is an amazing example of where hard work can take you. Proud of you bro!"
Do you know how hard it is to go from walk-on, to scholly? Even more so walk-on to scholly, to leave early for the NFL draft?? This guy is an amazing example of where hard work can take you. Proud of you bro! @DaxMilne https://t.co/4nN7xpYHhT— Kyle Griffitts (@kgee42) December 31, 2020
Milne was named one of three finalists for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding football player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on.
Milne is currently No. 4 in the nation in receiving with 1,188 yards. He finished with 70 receptions, an average of 17 yards per reception and eight touchdowns.
In his career he tallied 101 catches for 1,542 yards with 11 touchdowns, while adding 92 yards in kickoff and punt returns.
He was named second-team All-America on Dec. 21 by Pro Football Focus and was also a semifinalist for the 2020 Belitnikoff Award.
BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen also officially announced his intentions to go pro and other announcements are still possible.
It's not unusual for seniors to start preparing for the draft, although the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the equation.
The Cougars have already had a number of seniors announce they will not be returning, including safety Troy Warner and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
"The last four years of my life at BYU have been a blessing!" Tonga tweeted from his @KhyirisTonga Twitter account on Thursday as he announced he had signed with an agent, DEC Management.
Warner posted on his @TroWarner Twitter account on Thursday that he had signed with the agency Athletes First.