Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.