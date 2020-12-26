The Christmas holiday may have come and gone but it’s unlikely that all of the BYU football players, coaches and staff got everything they wanted.
The bizarre 2020 season has drawn to a close, one that featured monumental challenges and superlative achievements.
As everyone turns their attention to a new beginning in 2021, here are some of the things — both serious and humorous — that Cougar players and coaches should have on their holiday wishlists:
Head coach Kalani Sitake: Plenty more social media dancing videos and a season featuring what has become a normal schedule as successful as 2020.
Junior quarterback Zach Wilson: A pro situation to thrive in (either in 2021 or 2022) and to have no one to see his baby-face look and confuse him with a ball boy.
Senior safety Troy Warner: An interception in his first pro game and a chance to take the field again with his older brother, 49ers star and former Cougar Fred Warner.
Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki: A dynamic shutdown corner-explosive pass rusher combination to give him even more options on how to scheme the Cougar defense.
Junior wide receivers Gunner Romney and Dax Milne: Never getting dragged down at the 1-yard line again and no more questions about Zach Wilson.
Senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga: One-on-one battles with offensive linemen for the rest of his career and snapshots of every quarterback’s face right before he drove them into the ground.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes: Another offensive lineman who grades out like Brady Christensen and an endless supply of meat for grilling.
Senior wide receiver Matt Bushman: A healthy Achilles tendon and plenty of pro general managers who remember just how well he played in years past.
Senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi: A happy family and appreciation for his acumen at how to be in the right place at the right time on a football field.
Recruiting coordinators Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni: Another social media platform to master and plenty of great moments with their sons as part of the Cougar team.
The entire offensive line: Pancakes for everyone — on and off the field — and greater universal appreciation for their impact on the game.
Tyler Allgeier, Lorenzo Fauatea, Seleti Fevaleaki, Sione Finau, Uriah Leiataua, Atunaisa Mahe, Sol-Jay Maiva-Peters, Neil Pau’u, Alema Pilimai, Keanu Saleapaga, Pepe Tanuvasa, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Joe Tukuafu, Mo Unutoa and anyone else with a difficult name to say: An entire game where none of the announcers — TV, radio or public address — mispronounce a name.
Freshman tight end Isaac Rex: A perfectly thrown jump ball in the end zone and a viral dance video on Tik Tok.
Safeties coach Preston Hadley: A couple more shakes from the Purple Turlte in Pleasant Grove and athletes to fill the voids that will be left when Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson conclude their football careers.
Every player who has fathers or brothers who played for the Cougars: Proud families and years of great gridiron war stories.
The entire team: More walk-ons the caliber of Dax Milne, Tyler Allgeier, Bracken El-Bakri and so many others; a season that doesn’t require a single virus test; a 12-game schedule that features sold-out stadiums both at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo and on the road; the spread of the “Love One Another” shirts and — even more importantly — the message.
Happy Holidays, everyone!