Defensive back Jakob Robinson starred at Orem High before beginning his college career at Utah State. The former Tiger played in four games for the Aggies, registering five tackles and a sack.
But, as he explained in a phone interview earlier in the week, he got to a point where he had to make a decision about his future.
“I think COVID-19 kind of ruined a lot for me up there,” Robinson said. “I didn’t get to meet as many people as I would like and there was quite a bit of drama with the team, like with like the president of the school. There was a bunch of stuff so I just thought it’d be better for me to get out of there.”
The situation for the Aggies was tumultuous last fall, as not only were they dealing with the pandemic but there was a midseason departure by head coach Gary Andersen and the subsequent fallout drew national attention.
“It was stressful,” Robinson said. “Always having to worry about stuff other than football and school takes a toll on you.”
He said he liked interim coach Frank Maile a lot and also liked new head coach Blake Anderson, but decided it was time to come back to Utah Valley.
He entered the transfer portal an then in February he announced he had committed to come to BYU.
“I honestly prayed a ton,” Robinson said. “I prayed a ton and talked to my parents and close family members. I thought I should probably just enter the transfer portal and just see how it went. My name got entered and within two minutes I had a bunch of coaches following me on Twitter.”
He said he would have seriously considered going to any in-state school but that BYU was at the top of his list.
“I was tight with Cougar cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford throughout the process,” Robinson said. “When he contacted me, I was like, oh, yeah, I think this is it.”
He acknowledged that now he has to start the process of acclimating to a new team and learning the expectations all over again.
“I didn’t have to gray shirt, which was nice,” Robinson said. “So I’m still a freshman and have my redshirt, so it’ll be nice to just go in there while being more experienced and just try to fight for that job. I’m ready to do whatever I can to contribute to the team. I’ll go wherever they want me to go, offense, defense, wherever.”
He feels like his biggest strength is coverage and playing the ball in the air, skills that make a big difference in the secondary.
The transfer portal can be both a benefit and a harsh reality for a college football program. Players can come in and contribute — but others can decide the best thing for them is to leave.
BYU, for example, recently got commitments from Robinson as well as from wide receivers Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua.
Other Cougars, however, have entered the portal to take their talents elsewhere. Perhaps the most notable BYU transfer recently was defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, who went to Utah last spring.
“I think it’s more of their personal stuff and what they feel is right for themselves and their future,” Cougar junior defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea said during Thursday’s BYU press teleconference. “I’ve had teammates who had to leave and we as a team all understood why a certain person like leaving. We were just full support behind them and we had no like regrets for them, no anger towards them. We were just all happy because we knew it was gonna be better for them in their personal life. For players who are coming in, we just all welcome them with open arms. Having them walk in and be part of our team is a good experience.”
Robinson said his advice to any college football player considering making a change is to seek feedback and inspiration from trusted sources.
“I would say to talk to your parents and to pray,” Robinson said. “Just ask people who love you, who are close to you, what the best decision would be.”