BYU running back Ty'Son Williams (5) runs the ball as Southern California cornerback Olaijah Griffin (2) and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) pursue in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

 George Frey, Associated Press

It's bad news for the BYU football team.

Senior graduate transfer running back Ty'Son Williams confirmed on Twitter that he sustained an ACL tear to his left knee against Washington on Saturday and will require season-ending surgery.

Williams, who began his career at North Carolina before transferring to South Carolina, joined the BYU football team this summer and made an immediate impact. In four games, Williams produced 264 yards on 49 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Against Washington, Williams caught a pass in the second quarter. was tackled and was helped from the field, going directly to the locker room for x-rays. He did not return to the game.

It's not known whether Williams will seek an medical redshirt to play for BYU in 2020 or try his luck in the NFL.

Williams' injury will mean more work for another graduate transfer, former Rice running back Emmanuel Esupka (18 carries, 80 yards, one touchdown) and sophomore Lopina Katoa (11 carries, 23 yards).

The Cougars travel to Ohio for a game against Toledo in the Glass Bowl on Saturday.

