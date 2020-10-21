In the third quarter of BYU’s 43-26 victory at Houston last week, sophomore defensive back George Udo was struggling.
First, he was flagged for a pass interference penalty on a second-and-16. Later on the same drive, Udo came on a blitz and had an clear shot at Clayton Tune, the red Cougars quarterback. Tune spun out of Udo’s grasp and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to put the home team on top, 26-14.
“I was upset at myself for missing that sack,” Udo said. “But you can’t dwell on one single play, the game goes one. You have to put that behind you and make the next play.”
Udo did just that, picking off Tune’s pass on Houston’s two-point conversion attempt.
“I missed on the sack, so it was a big deal to get that pick and stop their two-point conversion,” Udo said.
Coaches noticed that Udo’s big play sparked not only the team but helped the youngster gain some confidence.
“With that sequence, I really saw a change in him,” BYU safeties coach Preston Hadley said. “He got stronger as the game went on.”
The coaches stayed with Udo, who plays a hybrid position named “Cinco” on this year’s defense. In the fourth period with the blue Cougars clinging to a 29-26 lead, Udo chased down Tune for a sack to help force a punt.
Udo had earned the coaches trust and came through big time.
“It meant a lot to me,” Udo said. “Backups have to step in sometimes and make big plays. It was big of the coaches to trust me to go in and make plays.”
Udo played high school football at Berean Christian in Antioch, Calif., earning Defensive Player of the Year honors with 137 tackles, 17 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in just ten games as a senior. He also ran track and recorded an impressive 10.9 mark in the 100 meters.
Udo played defensive end in high school, but BYU coaches saw his athleticism and started thinking linebacker or defensive back at the next level. As a freshman, Udo played in eight games as he learned a new position as a safety.
“It took a lot of work transitioning from defensive end,” Udo said. “When I was going through that phase the coaches were there to coach me up. They played a big role in helping me transition.”
This season, Udo has 10 tackles (six solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry, showing flashes of the athleticism that excited the BYU coaches during the recruiting process.
“George really stepped up in the tail end of the game,” Hadley said. “Especially for a young guy who hasn’t played a lot of football at that position, he’s making strides. He has a really high ceiling. He has made a huge step in the right direction and he’s feeling confident.”
Udo is fortunate to have a pair of experienced safeties to learn from in seniors Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson.
“They’ve actually taught me a lot,” Udo said. “Zayne has helped me out with tackling and a lot of things when we play zone. Troy has helped me in man coverage and to help me keep my eyes on my man. Both of them are there to encourage me all the time and they have both helped coach me up when we’re on the field together.”