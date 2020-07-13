When the Pac-12 made the announcement last week that it was moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports in 2020, it raised a host of questions.
Many of those answers won’t come for awhile — if they come at all — but Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan did clarify one point on Sunday.
He was asked on Twitter whether the Utes would push to have the 2021 football game against BYU played in Salt Lake City, since the 2020 game was slated to be at Rice-Eccles Stadium before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent cancellation with the conference-only scheduling plan.
Harlan’s reply was pretty clear:
“No, we will resume the contract and go there in 2021,” Harlan tweeted from his @MarkHarlan_AD Twitter account. “Nothing fair for anyone in all of this; just need to stay flexible and stay safe( and wear a mask, please!)”
When another comment indicated that such a move would mean Utah would effectively lose a home game in the long-time rivalry series, Harlan expressed confidence that the logistics could be worked out.
“I imagine we will work together to add back the home game...wouldn’t say give it up,” Harlan tweeted. “We will figure it out as the two schools often do.”
In a press release from Utah on Friday, Harlan issued an official statement expressing disappointment that the traditional rivalry battles between the Cougars and the Utes wouldn’t take place this year.
“While we support the Pac-12 Conference’s decision today to only play conference games this fall in football, volleyball and soccer, we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Harlan said in the release. “We know it is particularly difficult to miss the rivalry matchups with BYU in these sports, and we look forward to continuing those as soon as we are able. These are truly unprecedented times, and we are working diligently to determine appropriate solutions while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone involved. Our conference and university leadership has provided great support and direction, informed by leading health experts and data. We will work with our colleagues at each of the non-conference institutions impacted by today’s (Friday’s) decision to reschedule those contests, and we will provide more information about our schedules and our home events when they become available.”
It’s been a confusing time for everyone as athletes, coaches and fans try to figure out exactly what is going on.
That became evident on Twitter when Ute senior wide receiver Samson Nacua (a former Timpview star) questioned the logic of playing games on the West Coast and not playing BYU.
“Haha BYU is right down the street from us but we can’t play them cuz of COVID,” Nacua tweeted from his @lionel_nacua Twitter account. “We gonna travel hundreds of miles to play in California where COVID is one of the worst states. Lets think this through people.”
It didn’t take long for Utah fans to misinterpret who was making the comment:
“It’s a PAC-12 decision, not a Utes decision,” Matthew Mabey tweeted from his @voltron183 Twitter account. “You might understand that if your team played in a conference. 🤷🏻♂️”
“This sounds like a guy relieved that his team isn’t getting their ass kicked for the 10th time in a row,” David S. Bridge tweeted from his @Bridge_Steele account.
The surging numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country has put all of college sports in a precarious situation. It won’t be surprising if more changes come in the next few weeks, depending on further health and safety restrictions.