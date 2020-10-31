BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb said not every staff he’s been on agrees with him, but he thinks there is one common denominator for a successful walk-on program in college football.
Gratitude.
“In this day and age in recruiting, the players are all aware of the offers they have and others have around the country,” Lamb said. “Fans are able to reach out and talk to them on social media. Often times there are unrealistic expectations on a highly recruited guy about how much he’ll play or how early he’ll play. Scholarship players who are under-recruited have a high level of gratitude and walk-on players all have that gratitude. That’s how walk-on players often exceed expectations and can outpace scholarship players.”
BYU’s walk-on program is thriving in 2020. Current and former walk-ons such as wide receiver Dax Milne, fullback/tight end Mason Wake, running back Tyler Allgeier, defensive linemen Zac Dawe and Bracken El-Bakri and defensive back Jared Kapisi are examples of athletes who didn’t start off on scholarship but have made significant contributions to the Cougars’ 6-0 start.
“Walk-ons are critical to the way we practice and play on offense, defense and special teams,” Lamb said. “There’s no question that depth with our walk-on program is and always has been a strength. With the challenge of COVID-19, it’s even more of a strength. A lot of teams we’ve played have been playing shorthanded, but we’ve been able to rely on the depth of our walk-on program when we’ve had injuries.”
The maximum number of scholarship athletes allowed for a college football team is 85. Rosters are limited to 123 players, meaning there are around 38 walk-ons on the team at any given time. Lamb said that number fluctuates as walk-ons come and go.
“In the case of COVID-19, not only do we have paperwork clearances and compliance, we now have to make sure we test them,” Lamb said. “It’s been a bit of a challenge.”
There are several reasons BYU might make a preferred walk-on pitch instead of a scholarship offer. The player’s position might be full on the Cougar roster, or they may be projected at a different position in college and must go through a learning curve.
“Sometimes a guy has to come to lift weights and be around the program for a year or two to reach the early stages of growth,” Lamb said. “Then we begin to see more potential.”
One of the reasons BYU’s walk-on program is so robust, according to Lamb, is that so many athletes who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints grow up wanting to attend the school.
“They have posters on their walls, or they wear BYU pajamas, or they’ve been coming to games since they were five,” Lamb said. “With a national fan base, we find that there are a lot of young kids around the country contacting us and wanting to come to BYU.”
Lamb said walk-ons are valued very highly in Provo.
“A preferred walk-on on offer is a valuable one,” he said. “Getting into school at BYU can be incredibly difficult. Anyone we decided is worthy of a preferred walk-on spot has to get through admissions. We make a full commitment to them. It’s much different than what might happen at a state school where any and all students can be considered for a walk-on spot.”
There are a vast number of compelling stories among the BYU walk-ons.
Wake turned down scholarship offers to smaller schools. Milne, who wasn’t even the leading receiver on his high school team at Bingham (that was roommate Brayden Cosper), also had other offers. Allgeier was a running back in high school recruited as a walk-on linebacker. Now he’s the leading rusher for the Cougars. Dawe had a back issue and had to quit football for a time, working as a security guard.
Kapisi, who made his first career interception last week against Texas State, wanted to be a walk-on kicker for BYU. The year he tried out (2014), the Cougars had already committed to a couple of freshman walk-on kickers, so Kapisi tried out and made the team as a wide receiver. He’s played a number of positions and persevered until he began to make a special teams contribution this season, his senior year.
Why did he stick with it?
“I’ve thought about it many times,” Kapisi said. “There were two or three times where I seriously thought about stopping playing. It always came back to me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To me, I just thought I could never live with myself after football and after college if I was to give up. If I have the opportunity to keep playing, why not keep playing? This is my dream. Why not keep living out my dream until I can’t live it out anymore, you know?”
Lamb said an athlete usually plays better when he has a chip on his shoulder or something to prove.
That’s the mantra of a walk-on.
“I think people take pride in being a walk-on and earning their way,” Kapisi said. “I definitely take pride in it. Knowing that maybe you weren’t scouted as well as everybody else, or maybe you didn’t have the same opportunities. Your ability and your mindset can be the same or even better than somebody else. Coming in with the mindset to be the best player you can be, doing that will help you break barriers.”
Kapisi said one of the things he loves about being a walk-on is there are no divisions or cliques on the BYU team between scholarship players and walk-ons.
“I think it’s a natural thing for sure,” BYU quarterback Zach Wilson said. “I know it’s something Kalani (Sitake) wants on the team. I don’t think you should ever be treated differently if you are a walk-on or a scholarship guy. I feel like your play and the way you contribute to the team is how you’re going to get on the field, whether you are paying your way or you got your way paid for.”
The enthusiastic way the rest of the team reacted to Kapisi’s interception last Saturday says a lot about the role of a walk-on on the Cougar team. And it’s not just because he reportedly makes extra cash by cutting his teammates’ hair.
They love the guy.
“My advice to a walk-on is to come out every practice and attack the day,” Kapisi said. “Some days you get down on yourself, but I think if you just attack the day you can change your mindset on how you approach everything in life.”