Patience isn’t something college football players possess in large quantities.
Every year more and more athletes quickly jump into the transfer portal looking for a better situation. With the NCAA approving the “one-time transfer without penalty” rule, even more young men will have their patience and commitment challenged.
The NCAA also granted this year’s seniors an additional season of eligibility, which means the youngsters behind them on the depth chart might have to wait even longer for their opportunity to shine.
The BYU football program has proved this season that patience is definitely a virtue. The Cougars have posted a 10-1 record heading into the Boca Raton Bowl against Central Florida with many of the same players who were youngsters that suffered through the 4-9 season of 2017.
Neil Pau’u, Kavika Fonua, Zayne Anderson, Zach Wilson, Troy Warner, Isaiah Kaufusi, Khyiris Tonga, Brady Christensen, James Empey and Kieffer Longson, among others, were all part of that struggling team who now see the benefit of their patience and hard work.
The time between the end of the regular season and the bowl game — at least a couple of weeks or more most years — has normally been used to work with and develop the young players who will move into key roles the following year.
BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said the Cougars have had enough extra practices this season to make up for the loss of that time.
“We’ve had a few weeks this season where we didn’t have a game, whether it was a bye week or we had one game that got canceled,” Roderick said. “There have been a number of weeks this year where we’ve been able to get young players of lot of reps.
“Another thing is we don’t announce who is out with COVID but if you’ve been paying attention we’ve shown our depth this year. We’ve played a whole bunch of young players who, frankly, I didn’t expect to see on the field. Who knew before the season that (freshman) Miles Davis would play some games for us at running back this year? There have been some young guys on defense that got reps this year, too. I think in the end we will have gotten as many or more reps as we do in a normal bowl season. It just came about in a different way.”
Who’s got next?
There are a number of young players who have gotten a few reps in games or have been laboring on the scout team who could take a big step next year.
In the defensive backfield it could be freshman Caleb Christensen or sophomore George Udo. On the defensive line, freshmen Tyler Batty and Caden Haws have shown potential. At linebacker, freshman Ben Bywater and sophomore Drew Jensen are primed for an opportunity. Sophomore Blake Freeland and freshman Connor Pay are offensive linemen with promise. Davis, tight ends Hank Tuipulotu and Carter Wheat and receivers Kody Epps, Keanu Hill and Chris Jackson will one day get their chance.
If Wilson decides to enter the NFL draft it will be a prime opportunity for sophomores Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall or freshmen Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters.
“We have good quarterbacks in the room,” Roderick said. “Whatever Zach decides I feel confident we have a good group and we’ll continue to play at a high level.”
A living, breathing example of a young player working through the process from preferred walk-on to standout is junior receiver Dax Milne, who has posted a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2020. He has shared his experience with others who might face a similar path.
“Talmage Gunther, he’s a walk-on guy,” Milne said. “He hasn’t had a chance to play receiver throughout his high school career. He was a quarterback. He’s been really cool and humble enough to come up and ask me questions. He asked, ‘I know you’ve been a walk-on and where you are now, how did you do it? What are the things that I need to do?’
“I told him that you need to make plays no one expects you to make. You have to have the coaches absolute trust in you as far as the playbook and stuff like that. Talmage is also a guy who is busting all he can do and he’s working hard. I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Recruiting is an inexact science and that’s proven virtually every year when unknown players emerge from obscurity.
“It’s hard to predict,” Roderick said. “You know, (H-Back) Mason Wake is a still a walk-on, though he probably won’t be one for long. He’s one major contributor who deserves to be on scholarship. We have several young players on the team that are walk-ons at receiver and have contributed on special teams.
“I think it’s something we do well here. We find what guys can do and develop them. Inevitably we’ll see more guys in the future turn out to be good players that seem like they came out of nowhere. We’re working on them right now and trying to get them better.”