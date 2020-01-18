Both BYU defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and tight end Matt Bushman considered leaving the Cougars after their junior seasons in 2019 to go pro.
Both knew heading into the SoFi Hawaii Bowl against Hawaii which way they were leaning.
"Before the game, talking with coaches, I knew I was going to stick around for my last season," Bushman said during an interview on Friday.
Tonga, however, was planning on going the other direction.
"I kind of had my mind set on leaving way before the bowl game and it stayed like that even after the bowl game," Tonga said.
But while the disappointing 38-34 defeat to the Rainbow Warriors to close out the season might not have been enough to change Tonga's mind, someone else wasn't convinced it was the right course.
"I started talking to my dad," Tonga said. "He was talking to me every opportunity he had. I told him my opinions and thoughts. He told me in the beginning that no matter what I did, he would support me. But then he put out all the facts of me coming back and how that would help me in the future. He helped me understand the bigger picture, beyond football with education, how I could get my degree and my career."
He explained that he had been so fixated on leaving that it was tough to switch directions.
"I was fighting it hard," Tonga said. "My dad and I were going back and forth. I was telling my dad that I can't come back. He said I had to, that it would be good and to just think about. He was right and I was just being stubborn at the time. I put a lot of thought into it, a lot of prayer. After New Year's it kind of settled in. It was the right thing to do and I'm just super-happy and super-excited."
He then got the opportunity to break the news of his decision to his friends and teammates.
"I was excited," Tonga said. "I'm just super-grateful to be with the defensive line. They are my brothers and I'm super-excited to have one more year with them. That goes for the team as well. My teammates have been supportive since I got here with every decision I've made."
Bushman's decision might not have taken as long as it did for Tonga but it wasn't an easy choice. He said he did have an advantage in that he could turn to his wife Emily's father, former BYU and pro tight end Chad Lewis, for advice.
"I went to him and asked for his feedback," Bushman said. "He was supportive either way. There were pros and cons for both directions and he helped us out with that. But at the end of the day it was Emily and myself trusting how we felt, so that's what we went with."
Neither Tonga nor Bushman felt like they were getting clear indications that going pro this year would result in being a high draft pick.
"It's interesting how vague it can be," Bushman said. "There were people saying that if I tested well then I might be drafted in the Round 3 or 4 range but they were also being realistic that I would probably be in the Round 4-7 range. I wouldn't want to leave and get picked in the later rounds or go undrafted. I think it smart for me to stay, better myself and know that if I improve on some things I can hopefully solidify the future while having a better BYU season."
He said that Tonga's decision showed that both of the seniors had the same mindset.
"Being at BYU, we want to be great," Bushman said. "We don't want to be average, don't want to lose games that we should've won. Seeing that Khyiris wanted to come back also shows that we are determined to do our best to help this team succeed. Khyiris had an opportunity to go make some money, support his family, so it's cool to see his determination to come back and help the defensive side of the ball continue to be great. I think we have what it takes to be a really good team this upcoming season."
The star Cougar tight end explained that in this situation personal goals and team goals align perfectly.
"We first of all want to have a better season," Bushman said. "We're not happy with the mediocre 7-6 season so we want to improve on that. Also if I can improve on some of my weaknesses and get stronger this offseason, then I can increase my stock for next year's draft as well."
He said he's determined to use his senior season as a stepping stone.
"As a kid, my dream was always to play a professional sport -- football, basketball or baseball," Bushman said. "Now that it is becoming more of a reality and that's within my grasp, it makes it more important for me to take this senior as more of a job. I want to treat it like I'm a professional right now. I want to put in extra work and get my body as healthy as it can be because I want to be in the best situation possible."
But both Bushman and Tonga have things they love about college football and are planning on enjoying those things for one more year.
"Everyone says that in the NFL it turns into a business," Bushman said. "Sometimes the joy or love of the game starts to go away a little bit. The biggest thing is being with the boys, being with your teammates, your brothers. The atmosphere of it all has been awesome, being able to give back to the community. It's been awesome to be on a platform where you can help out and learn from other people. It's been a really cool experience to be at BYU."
Tonga said: "I have made some great memories so far with my teammates. It's been a fun ride. It's crazy to think that I'm going into my senior year. I feel like I just got here and I was just barely meeting Corbin Kaufusi and Sione Takitaki. It's crazy how time flies. I'm grateful to be here with this group of guys."