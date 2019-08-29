There are numerous theories for why the University of Utah has won eight straight football games against BYU.
You might hear “Pac-12 dominance” or “talent gap” mentioned, but here’s another one: The Utes have been much better at making momentum plays, capturing that momentum and riding the wave like Bodhi in the movie “Point Break.”
We aren’t talking about momentum as “the product of a moving body’s mass and velocity,” which also plays into football. That’s a discussion for another time. No, the momentum we’re talking about is, “a psychological impact that effects either the perceptions of the competitors or the quality of performance and the outcome of the competition.”
The momentum we’re talking about isn’t like the University of Miami’s Turnover Chain or the symbol of football supremacy in Utah, the Beehive Boot. Momentum is not a tangible thing you can see and touch.
But boy, howdy, can you feel it when it’s happening.
Last year’s rivalry game in Salt Lake City had a pretty obvious momentum play that turned the tide. With BYU leading 20-0 in the third quarter, Julian Blackmon guessed right and picked off a Zach Wilson pass, returning it 27 yards for a touchdown. Even though the Cougars scored on their next drive, the pick six ignited the Ute fans and sideline. Utah won the game 35-27 for its eighth straight victory in the series.
In other games, the momentum has swung back and forth between the two teams, only for Utah to make the key play at the end. A good example of this was in 2016 when BYU went for a two-point conversion and the win but were thwarted by the Utes. Or when Brandon Burton blocked a potential game-winning Cougar field goal in 2010.
Former BYU quarterback John Beck participated in perhaps the most thrilling back-to-back rivalry games in its history. In 2005, Beck couldn’t connect with Michael Reed in the end zone on the final play of an overtime loss at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The following year came “The Answered Prayer” touchdown pass to Jonny Harline at Rice-Eccles Stadium, again on the game’s final play.
“In big games, I believe there are three main factors,” Beck said. “One is turnovers. If a really good team turns the ball over and they are shooting themselves in the foot, and you are taking care of the ball and not turning it over, the advantage goes to you. Two is in critical moments, are you efficient? When you have an opportunity on a critical down, can you take advantage of it with efficiency?
“Talent doesn’t matter if it’s not efficient. If you have less talent but in critical situations you can be efficient, that’s another advantage. The final thing is impact plays. If you can find a way to generate impact plays, better talent doesn’t matter. One of my NFL coaches told me that one of the best times to call a trick play or call a play to get chunk yardage is at the moments of highest risk. Those three things can be neutralizers that can give a team with lesser talent a chance to win.”
In a rivalry game, Beck said, momentum plays a huge part.
“Momentum can go back and forth so whoever has the momentum and energy, it feels more impactful in a rivalry game,” Beck said.
Both Beck and former Utah defensive back Steve Tate — interviewed independently of each other — referred to a fumble recovery by the Utes Casey Evans as the biggest momentum play of the 2005 game.
“Turnovers are such a huge part of the rivalry,” Tate said. “It just multiplies the effect on the momentum of the game.”
A bit of research by CougarStats bears that out. Since 2005, Utah has scored 139 points on just 283 yards of total offense, benefiting from BYU turnovers on interceptions, fumbles or downs. Since 2011, The Utes have posted seven non-offensive touchdowns in rivalry games. BYU has zero.
In fall camp, the Cougars have been putting themselves in adverse conditions to find ways to deal with that kind of adversity. Senior safety Austin Lee called it, “training ugly.”
“Numerous times our position coaches make us run gassers right before we do one-on-ones because adversity does set in,” Lee said. “When are you ever going to play full ready and not tired or gassed? We like to train ugly in hard situation and look for the right mindset when adversity hits. If you get a PI (pass interference), how are you going to bounce back? With enthusiasm or are you going to complain about it?”
Thursday marks the 94th (according to BYU) or the 100th version (according to Utah) of the rivalry game. It will be under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium in front of a national ESPN audience starved all summer for football.
“We want to keep getting more and more momentum plays and do whatever we can to keep it rolling,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “How you answer adversity plays into that as well. Our guys are built for all it right now. We have lot of confidence going into this game that the leadership and maturity of this group will play a huge factor in being able to respond to momentum swings and things like that.
“The experience they’ve gone through the past few years will help them gain the momentum back, and not just gain momentum back but let it steamroll.”