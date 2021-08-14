When asked Saturday about the results of the first fall camp scrimmage, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake began his comments with “We got to review everything and I was impressed by everybody.”
Local media and Cougar fans were hoping for a little bit more insight.
Fortunately, Sitake did volunteer more answers when pressed. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and assistant head coach Ed Lamb added some specifics as well.
Starting running backs Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa did not participate in the scrimmage and Sitake mentioned Hinkley Ropati, Miles Davis and Mason Fakahua as young players we did “some really good things.”
Roderick added, “Miles Davis, that guy is a good player and he's going to play for us. He stands out every time he plays and he does something good very day. And I can't say enough good things about our three tight ends in Dallin Holker, Isaac Rex and Masen Wake. We have some other guys in Carter Wheat and Bentley Hanshaw who are playing well, too. But those top three guys are really standing out and they give us a lot of flexibility.”
Lamb said the defensive players probably walked away from the scrimmage feeling good about keeping the No. 1 offense off the scoreboard, but noted the absence of Allgeier and Katoa takes away the team's ability to break tackles and that might have changed things.
“I'd start with (Orem High walk-on) Ethan Slade, who had two interceptions today,” Lamb said. “He did a really good job. And I was really impressed with the stout level of play up front by our D-line. Getting Atunaisa Mahe (back from injury) has helped us a ton and Caden Haws has developed into a stout player. Freshman walk-on Joshua Singh, I think he's played himself into the conversation to being in the rotation.”
More Sitake: “It was good to be able to see some running backs break some tackles and some defensive backs make some tackles. Overall, we got everything we needed. Obviously, so guys got banged up but nobody is out for the year. I didn't see a lot of administrative mistakes (pre-snap or false start penalties). It was a good, clean practice and scrimmage. I saw some good things offensively and defensively and away we go. We just want to learn and get better.”
Roderick said the coaches aren't making a determination on the starting quarterback yet but the decision is becoming more clear.
“Jaren (Hall) and Baylor (Romney) look like veteran quarterbacks and they run the offense efficiently,” he said. “And Jacob, I can compare him to Zach Wilson when he was young. Some of his plays are big plays and some of his mistakes are young mistakes and things that will be fixed with time. He has a really high upside and he's an intriguing dude.”
Roderick said the offense is “95 percent” installed and the focus in the next couple of weeks will be geared toward creating the rotations and position groups.
“We're right on track,” he said. “We've identified who our best players are, so we're fine tuning things and thinking more about getting the ball to the right people in the right places.”
The Cougars are about three weeks away from the season opener against Arizona at Reliant Stadium in Las Vegas.