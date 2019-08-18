When you consider the statistics, it’s pretty impressive what cousins Corbin Kaufusi and Isaiah Kaufusi were able to do for the BYU football team’s defense in 2018:
- 106 total tackles (56 from Corbin Kaufusi).
- 15.5 tackles for a loss (9.5 from Corbin Kaufusi).
- 9.5 sacks (8.5 from Corbin Kaufusi).
- 6 pass breakups (4 from Isaiah Kaufusi).
- 2 interceptions (both by Isaiah Kaufusi).
The numbers put up by their freshmen younger brothers weren’t quite as eye-popping. Corbin Kaufusi’s younger brother Devin and Isaiah Kaufusi’s younger brother Jackson combined for six tackles and one sack last fall.
But heading into 2019 Devin Kaufusi and Jackson Kaufusi are determined that this is their time to emerge as forces in their own right.
“Jackson and I have kind of been in the same boats, playing the same positions as our brothers last year,” Devin Kaufusi said. “We were learning everything, with it being our first year. We are both in the same boat where we are ready to be ourselves. It’s a blessing to be in this Kaufusi family but Jackson is ready to be the best Jackson Kaufusi and I’m ready to be the best Devin Kaufusi.”
The trio of Kaufusi athletes currently playing on the Cougar defense have unique perspectives on each other, so here’s some inside insight on what they are looking at:
Devin Kaufusi, sophomore defensive lineman
With Devin Kaufusi’s brothers both being in the NFL (Bronson Kaufusi plays for the New York Jets, while Corbin Kaufusi plays for the New Orleans Saints), there is no doubt he has big shoes to fill.
“Devin and I are super-close,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “It’s hard because you have Bronson and Corbin doing their stuff in the NFL now. Devin is a lot like I am. He’s just looking for the opportunity to show what he can do and make an impact for himself.”
Devin Kaufusi explained that there were times in his life where having talented older siblings was tough for him but he eventually decided to view it differently.
“Growing up it used to be pretty tough to be following my brothers,” Devin Kaufusi said last week. “But it got to a point where I just understood the expectation, that I can and should be better than them because I learned from them. It’s something for me to use to help me become better. They did a lot of great stuff but all those opportunities are ahead of me.”
He feels like he is becoming the type of player who can make a difference.
“I’m feeling the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been,” Devin Kaufusi said. “Getting that first year under my belt was a big thing to do. I have a really good foundation to build off of, so I’m excited.”
Jackson Kaufusi said his cousin has an infectious love of life.
“Devin sings super-loud in the shower,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “As soon as he gets up in the morning, he is high-energy. He’s singing and dancing, trying to get ready for the day.”
Devin Kaufusi said now he’s just working to refine his craft.
“It’s doing those every-day drills,” Devin Kaufusi said. “I have my own goals on what I expect for myself this season, in each game, in each half. If I do my part and know what I can accomplish with the other 10 guys on the field with me, we will come out victorious. I have dreams and lofty goals but it’s about staying focused. Right now it is fall camp, so it’s making each period the best.”
Jackson Kaufusi, freshman linebacker
Although he played in four games during 2018, Jackson Kaufusi has had the least opportunity of the three Kaufusi boys to prove himself on the field.
“This is a dream come true,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “Last year was my redshirt year, so I wasn’t going to have too big of an impact. This year I’ve changed my mindset, changed the way I’ve prepared. I really want to make an impact.”
Devin Kaufusi said his cousin is making big strides that direction.
“I can tell Jackson has been watching film with Isaiah,” Devin Kaufusi said. “He’s a step quicker with every read or coming up on the ball or in coverage.”
Isaiah Kaufusi said he sees his younger brother having tremendous potential.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch him,” Isaiah Kaufusi said. “I think he’s a lot further than I was at that age, He is extremely smart. He has a good mind and a good football IQ. He moves well. I’m excited for the big things that he has to come.”
Isaiah Kaufusi added that he doesn’t want to see Jackson attempt to play exactly the same way he does.
“We have different body types, different styles of play,” Isaiah Kaufusi said. “Jackson might not make the plays I do but he makes his own plays, things that I probably wouldn’t be able to do. It’s cool to watch his growth. People have said that he’s grown up in my shadow but I think he has a lot bigger shadow than I do. Younger brothers learn and pick things up but then they take it that much further.”
Jackson Kaufusi may generally be more quieter than some of the other members of the family but Devin Kaufusi said he fits in perfectly.
“He loves to dance,” Devin Kaufusi said. “We all like to dance but Jackson really loves dancing. We always have a good time with that. He’s got a sweet-tooth as well. He’ll call me over sometimes when they have leftover dessert. We like doing that together.”
Jackson Kaufusi is currently battling for playing time at linebacker with a number of other underclassmen but said his goal is to have them all be at their best.
“I don’t feel any pressure,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “We are all the same age. We all make the same mistakes. I think the best thing to do is all be on the same page and be ready to go in and make plays, whether it is one play or the whole game. We just want to help the team out.”
He wants to make the most of the rest of fall camp to ensure he is ready when it’s time to take the field.
“I just need to play with confidence,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “I need to get my eyes right and recognize things when they happen.”
Isaiah Kaufusi, junior linebacker
With experience and proven playmaking ability, Isaiah Kaufusi enters 2019 as the member of the family with the biggest expectations.
“He’s not the heaviest linebacker we have but he is super-smart,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “He studied and watched a lot of film. He’s really good at critiquing himself. He’s really strong mentally and I think that’s what helped him a lot. He had a lot of confidence when he was put in position to play.”
Jackson Kaufusi said his older brother isn’t the type to really get on guys but there is no doubt as a veteran he has become a mentor to the other linebackers.
“When we were younger, he would get on me,” Jackson Kaufusi said. “Now he is more of a teacher. He just wants me to learn. Any of the guys will say that if we are running of the field and he sees something, he will tell us what we should be seeing.”
Isaiah Kaufusi grinned as he talked about how much he is savoring being on the field with his brother.
“I remember last year against McNeese we were both in,” Isaiah Kaufusi said. “I had a tackle and he had a tackle right after. It’s like, man, we’ve come along ways since we played football as kids, beating each other up and breaking things in the house with our mom getting mad at us. I really cherish this time.”
The junior has a solid overall perspective and wants to see the BYU defense maximize its potential.
“We need to be on the same page with each other,” Isaiah Kaufusi said. “The little things are starting to fall into place. We are flying around and making plays but I think it comes down to the little things. We need to guys to the ball. That’s where we are getting to, doing little things like everyone swarming to the ball, guys trying to strip it out. Those are the things that make good defenses great.”
He’s particularly pulling for his younger brother and cousin to have success.
“Hopefully this season they find their identity and emerge with how they want to be,” Isaiah Kaufusi said.