BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was named to the 2020 watch list Friday for the 84th Maxwell Award presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the college player of the year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
Wilson, a junior, has started 16 games over the past two seasons, including nine in 2019. Last season the Corner Canyon High School product threw for 2,382 yards and 11 touchdowns while running for another 167 and three scores on the ground.
BYU and College Football Hall of Fame member, quarterback Ty Detmer won the Maxwell Award in 1990.
2020 BYU Watch List Honors
Doak Walker Award (RB) - Lopini Katoa
Mackey Award (TE) - Matt Bushman
Outland Trophy (Interior Lineman) - James Empey, Khyiris Tonga
Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player) - Khyiris Tonga
Paul Hornung (Versital player) - Lopini Katoa
Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service) - Bracken El-Bakri