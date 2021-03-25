Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.