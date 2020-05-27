The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced today that 11 BYU track and field athletes have earned indoor All-America honors for the 2020 season.
Whittni Orton (3,000m) and Elise Romney (pole vault) earned individual All-America honors on the women’s side while Orton combined with Anna Camp-Bennett, Alena Ellsworth and Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes to earn honors in the DMR.
On the men’s side, Talem Franco (mile), Jacob Heslington (5,000m) and Zach McWhorter (pole vault) earned All-America honors in their respective individual events. Franco teamed up with Michael Bluth, Matt Owens and Colten Yardley to earn All-America honors in the distance medley relay.
Orton posted a record-setting performance in the 3,000m at the Husky Classic on Feb. 15. She claimed the top time in the nation and BYU history with a mark of 8:49.63. Romney qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships and broke the BYU record with a mark of 4.31m/14-1.75 in the pole vault at the Nike Boise Indoor Invite on Feb. 8.
The women’s DMR squad of Orton, Camp-Bennett, Ellsworth and Ellsworth-Barnes set the school record with a time of 10:53.95 at the UW Invite on Feb. 1. They were ranked No. 1 in the nation entering the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Franco qualified for nationals in the mile with a time of 3:58.09 at the UW Invite on Feb. 1. He became the sixth Cougar in BYU history to run a sub-four-minute mile and his time ranks third all-time in program history. Heslington earned an NCAA Indoor Championships qualifying time of 13:39.05 in the 5,000m at the Husky Challenge on Feb. 14. His mark is third all-time in BYU history.
McWhorter had a strong freshman campaign in the pole vault, clearing 18-feet in five different meets. He claimed the No. 2 spot in the BYU record book with a mark of 5.61m/18-4.75 at the Dr. Sander Invitational on Jan. 25. The men’s DMR squad posted a time of 9:30.2 on Feb. 21 at the JDL DMR Invitational to earn its spot at the NCAA Indoor Championships and claim All-America status.
Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:
Based on the post-medical scratches start list for the national championships posted on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:24 p.m., local, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the start list for the anticipated event.
Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event. Those listed as alternates will not be recognized.
There will not be a distinction of “first-team”, “second-team”, or “honorable mention” to these recognitions.
Thus, a total of 671 honors were handed out to 119 different institutions on Tuesday.
Visit http://USTFCCCA.org for more information.