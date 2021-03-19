After success at the 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Monday, BYU women's cross country coach Diljeet Taylor and Cougar junior runner Conner Mantz raked in some national honors on Friday.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Friday that Taylor has been named the 2020 National Women’s Coach of the Year, while Mantz has been named the 2020 National Men’s Athlete of the Year.
In her fifth year coaching at BYU, Taylor led the Cougars to the program’s fifth national title in team history, its first title since 2003, at the 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Four of Taylor’s athletes finished in the top 40 at the championship meet to claim All-America honors, the most All-Americans from one BYU team since 2003.
Taylor also led the Cougars to their third consecutive West Coast Conference title as seven BYU runners finished in the top 15. Her athletes collected four All-WCC First Team honors, three All-WCC Second Team honors and the league named Anna Martin the WCC Freshman of the Year. The team’s performance earned Taylor her third straight WCC Coach of the Year award.
The women’s cross country team won every meet it competed in during the 2020-21 season, including first place finishes at the Silver State Challenge and OSU Invitational.
The national award comes one day after the USTFCCCA named Taylor the Mountain Region Women’s Coach of the Year. Taylor joins legendary coach Patrick Shane as the only two BYU women’s cross country coaches to receive the national accolade. The Hall of Fame coach collected the award in 1997, 1999 and 2002.
Mantz won the invitational title at the 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The three-time cross country All-American dominated the field, crossing the finish line 22.1 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. His performance led the BYU men’s cross country team to a seventh-place finish, the program’s fifth consecutive top-10 finish at the championship meet.
The junior became the third BYU men’s runner to win an individual national title in cross country. Josh Rohatinsky won the 2006 individual title and current BYU head coach Ed Eyestone won the 1984 championship. Rohatinsky and Mantz are the only two athletes in program history to receive the USTFCCCA’s national award.
Mantz claimed his second consecutive West Coast Conference individual title in February, leading the BYU men’s cross country team to its sixth straight league title. The junior also won the Silver State Challenge and finished runner-up at the OSU Invitational.
The complete list of 2020 cross country national award winners can be found on ustfccca.org.