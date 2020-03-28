The BYU gymnastics team accomplished some impressive benchmarks in its shortened 2020 season:
- Six different BYU gymnasts earned All-MRGC individual honors: Abbey Miner (first-team all-around and floor, second-team vault and beam), Sadie Miner (Vault Specialist of the Year, first-team vault, second-team floor), Abby Stainton (first-team bars), Haley Pitou (second-team bars), Avery Bennett (second-team vault) and Brittney Vitkauskas (second-team floor).
- The Cougars finished with a National Qualifying Score of 196.500 to rank No. 16 in the nation.
- On Friday BYU was officially named the 2020 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Champions.
The MRGC title is the first for the Cougars since the conference began in 2016, while the team’s final national ranking is the program’s highest in 15 years.
“We had seen every school in our conference and beaten each of them at least twice,” BYU head coach Guard Young said in a phone interview last week. “We were the highest ranked team with the best record. It wasn’t the way you want to win a conference championship but in the end we can be really proud of the body of the work that we did with the meets we had.”
It has been a bittersweet time for the Cougars, who were gearing up for their final home meet and planning for conference, regional and national meets before the season was canceled as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We had gone through our hardest block of training and were coming down,” Young said. “We were a week away from the conference meet in Boise and then three weeks away from the regional championships. We were hoping to seeded there. I thought the training was culminating and all coming together — and then it was for naught. We didn’t get to see it through to the end.”
He said that process was hard, particularly with the uncertainty that went along with the rapid evolution of the situation.
“We were getting bits and pieces of information,” Young said. “I had several talks with director of athletics Tom Holmoe on that Wednesday night. Going into Thursday’s practice, I was told we were going to run the meet. By the time I left my house and drove the 20-minute drive to the Broadcast Building at BYU, I went from thinking we were going to run a meet with fans to we were going to run a meet with no fans to conference is canceled to rankings being frozen but nationals was still on to the season is over. I was giving up-to-date information to our players and then just hours later our plans had completely changed. That’s what was so hard.”
He said it was very helpful that Holmoe and associate athletic director Liz Darger were able to come in and personally deliver a message to the gymnasts.
“They were very positive and uplifting,” Young said. “They said we’re hurting right now and that’s OK. But there are a couple of things we need to do immediately. The first is to make sure you are OK health-wise. No. 2 is to take care of your family and the third is to take care of each other. It was a really powerful message they were able to share with us and something that we live by.”
He said the other message he conveyed to his team is to value the opportunities they have.
“Every day you get to train and every meet you get to compete in is special and a privilege,” Young said. “Don’t take those for granted because when they are gone, they are gone. It’s so permanent when it ends.”
He recognized that was a harsh reality for his seniors.
“They have to move ahead and think about what is next,” Young said. “It’s about the task at hand. When you are hurting and feeling strong emotions, you can’t think long-term. It’s about doing what you need to do today — then you do it again the next day. Then eventually you can get back into the groove of things.”
The Cougars have a lot of underclassmen returning but they had to deal with the impact with so many changes and limited options.
“Part of taking care of each other is holding each other accountable,” Young said. “It’s having these girls reach out to each other and come up with workouts they can do — outside, if necessary. They need to commit to each other to train and stay in shape so the minute the doors open again — and they will open again — it’s get back to business and not be too far behind so we can accomplish what we want to accomplish next year.”
He believes the BYU gymnastics program will get through the success and challenges of 2020, and maintain an upward trajectory.
“We did some great things this year and this is a program that is continuing to get better year after year,” Young continued. “We have big, lofty goals.”