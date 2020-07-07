Fourteen members of the BYU gymnastics team were named to the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Academic All-MRGC Team, the league announced on Monday.
To be eligible for the award, the student-athletes were required to have a 3.2 GPA or higher in the 2019-20 academic year.
BYU's 14 Academic All-MRGC honorees helped the Cougars finish the 2020 winter semester with a combined 3.63 GPA as a team. In total, the MRGC recognized 63 student-athletes, led by Southern Utah with 22. Boise State had 15 gymnasts honored, and Utah State contributed 12 honorees.
In 2020, BYU finished as the No. 16 team in the nation to earn the program's highest final national ranking in 15 years. Despite the abrupt end to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cougars were also named the MRGC Champions after holding the highest regular-season NQS among the conference teams.
BYU Academic All-MRGC Recipients include Anyssa Alvarado, Rachel Bain, Abby Beeston, Helody Cyrenne, Shannon Evans, Lexi Griffith, Ashley Kernan, Jordan Danbury Matthews, Abbey Miner, Briana Pearson, Adeline Rieder, Abby Boden Stainton, Brittney Vitkauskas and Angel Zhong.