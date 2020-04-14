BYU track coach Ed Eyestone sat in his hotel room in Albuquerque just hours after the NCAA indoor championships had been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The Cougars had traveled to New Mexico in the middle of March to compete at nationals.
Eyestone had told his disappointed athletes to pack and get ready to leave to go home. Suddenly, there was a knock at his door. It was Cougar senior miler Talem Franco, decked out in his full BYU uniform.
Franco said the track at New Mexico was closed but he and his teammates who had made the trip to the finals wanted to go workout somewhere.
So that evening, as the sun set on the Rio Grande River south of town, the BYU track team had one last 12-mile run together.
“It was just great character on their part,” Eyestone said. “I think they have handled this situation well. It’s a lost opportunity. When you weigh in the balance the pandemic, you understand the quarantine decisions were made to save lives. You just feel sad for the athletes.”
Freshman Zach McWhorter is No. 2 all-time at BYU in the pole vault (18 feet, 4.75 inches). Senior Jacob Heslington is No. 3 all-time in the 5,000 meters (13:39.05). Franco is No. 3 all-time in the mile and the first Cougar to break four minutes since 2012 (3:58.09). The men’s distance medley relay team (Garrett Marsing, Colten Yardley, Michael Bluth and Matt Owens) was also competing at indoor nationals.
On the women’s side, Whittni Orton (school record holder in the 3000 meters at 8:49.63) and Elise Romney (school record holder in the pole vault at 14 feet, 1.75 inches) had earned the right to compete at the indoor finals. In addition, Orton was part of the DMR team – along with Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes, Alena Ellsworth and Anna Camp-Bennett — that owned the school record (10:53.95) and was competing at nationals.
All of those athletes had dreams of All-American finishes cut short by the cancellation of the meet and the outdoor season this spring.
The team has continued to meet in smaller groups to train.
“I told the guys that today (the Monday after the national meet was cancelled) was the first day of defending our title in cross country,” Eyestone said. “The difference is that we usually say that in June after the outdoor championships. Most of the team stuck around.”
Several of the Cougars were trying to reach qualifying marks for the Olympic Trials, which are typical held in June a month before the Olympic Games. The 2020 Games have been postponed until the summer of 2021.
Connor Mantz, who finished third in the national cross country finals in November, was planning on redshirting specifically for the Trails. Heslington, Clayson Shumway and Matt Owens in the steeplechase, and Franco in the mile were getting close to the qualifying marks.
“I think they can get through anything as long as they have a goal and a reason to train,” Eyestone said. “The good thing about running the middle and longer distance races is they can work out in public. They can still practice good hygiene and social distancing.”
The NCAA is offering an eligibility waiver for spring sports athletes to return in 2021. There are a total of 31 seniors between the men’s and women’s track programs.
“We have some great seniors who have been put in a precarious place if they want to put their lives on hold for another year,” Eyestone said. “Some of the seniors wanted to post really good marks to run professionally and there are sometimes professional shoe contracts to race post-collegiately.”