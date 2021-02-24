BYU cross country is the ruling class of the West Coast Conference once again.
The men’s and women’s teams easily won league titles on Wednesday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas and Conner Mantz repeated as the men’s individual championship.
The men’s and women’s teams have swept the WCC title three consecutive years and the men’s team has won six straight titles.
Mantz won the individual 8k race with a time of 22:54.4, topping Gonzaga’s James Mwaura in second at 23:02.9. Cougar teammates Casey Clinger (third, 23:05.9), Brandon Garnica (fifth, 23:25.8), Elijah Armstrong (seventh, 23:29.9), Aidan Troutner (ninth, 23:43.4) and Ethan Cannon (10th, 23:44.5) all logged top ten finishes as BYU scored a meet-low 25 points, well ahead of second place Gonzaga (51).
“Conner Mantz is a grinder and he’s not intimidated to having guys running with him late in the race,” BYU head coach Ed Eyestone said. “He’s found another gear that he can go to, to get the victory. It’s always inspiring to have a guy up front who we know is going to get the job done and I think that gives confidence to the other guys as well.”
The Cougar women placed second, third, fifth, seventh and eleventh to score 28 points, with Portland finishing second at 49 points.
Portland’s Anna Pataki won the 6K women’s race with a time of 19:56.0. BYU’s Aubrey Frentheway (20:04.4) and Anna Camp (20:12.7) ended up second and third, respectively. Other Cougars finishers included Sara Musselman (fifth, 20:28.1), McKenna Lee (seventh, 20:41.1) and Haley Johnston (11th, 20:48.6).
It was a good day overall,” BYU associate director of cross country/track & field Diljeet Taylor said. “We had some people step up when we needed them to, and the women got it done. Now, it’s time to put our heads down and work hard for the next few weeks.”
The BYU men’s team remained atop the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association national poll for the second week in a row while the women’s team stayed at No. 2 in last week’s rankings.
The two BYU programs are among the seven total WCC programs that have competed in this 2020-21 cross country season. This week’s meet was the debut for the remaining 12 programs.
The league has instructed that this year’s event retain the designation “2020 WCC Cross Country Championships” and that the 2021 event is planned for the fall.
The NCAA Championships will be held March 15 in Stillwater, Okla.