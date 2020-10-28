The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ranked BYU's men's cross country No. 2 in the nation and the women's cross country team No. 3 in its first national rankings of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
Both teams had strong performances to start the season at the OSU Invitational held on Oct. 17, at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women cruised to a first-place finish with six Cougars finishing in the top 10 while the men took third place, just behind No. 1 Northern Arizona and No. 5 Oklahoma State.
Three Cougars found themselves ranked amongst the best in the country when FloTrack released its national ratings for individual cross country athletes last week. Whittni Orton sat atop the women's individual rankings after her dominant first-place finish on the OSU Cross Country Course. In the men's individual rankings, FloTrack rated Conner Mantz No. 2 and Casey Clinger No. 4 after the duo finished 2-3, respectively, at the OSU Invitational.
The BYU cross country program is coming off perhaps the best combined season in its history as the men won the 2019 championship and the women took second. For the men, it was the first national championship in school history and for the women - a program that has won four titles - it was their best finish since 2003.
While this year's cross country regular season will be conducted Jan. 30 through March 5 due to COVID postponing most schools' typical seasons, teams are still allowed to compete in the fall. Meet results from both the fall and spring will count towards qualification for the NCAA Championship meet on March 15 at the OSU Cross Country Course.
With no other meets currently scheduled in the fall, BYU cross country will continue to practice and prepare for the spring cross country season.