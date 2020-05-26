The incoming 2020-21 BYU men's tennis recruiting class enters the upcoming season ranked No. 23 by Tennis Recruiting Network.
Redd Owen is a 5-Star signee from Sandy, Utah, who prepped at Brighton High School. He has a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 12.17 and is ranked No. 1 in Utah and No. 37 in the nation. He intends on serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after graduating from Brighton High School and will join the team for the 2022-23 season.
Dominik Jakovljevic, from Bellevue, Washington, is a 5-Star recruit who attended Laurel Springs Online School. He has a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) high of 12.44 and is currently ranked No. 30 in the nation.
Alex Lin is a 4-Star player from Gold River, California, where he attended the California Connections Academy. He had a national ranking high of No. 45 in 2019 and career-high UTR of 12.21.
The team also returns nine letterwinners from last year's team that had a 6-7 record, including a perfect 4-0 mark at home, when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reporters, national and international tournament directors, referees, ranking chairmen, and writers from across the country voted on the rankings.