BYU men’s tennis took down rival Utah 4-1 on Senior Day at the Outdoor Tennis Courts Saturday, extending its win streak to seven matches heading into the final road trip of the season next weekend.
"We're thrilled about the win over the University of Utah," BYU head coach Dave Porter said. "It's a good team and big in-state rivalry. We're more pleased to keep the momentum going that we've built in the last few conference matches as we prepare for maybe the toughest road trip of the year down to play Pepperdine and LMU. We're enjoying the moment, but we're putting it to the side quickly and making preparations to get through finals and get ready for the next two matches in Los Angeles."
The Utes started the match winning the doubles point, earning wins at both No. 3 and No. 2 doubles, with the match at No. 1 doubles going unfinished tied at 5-5. That would be Utah's only point of the afternoon, however, as the Cougars took four straight singles matches to win the match.
At No. 5 singles, Mateo Vereau Melendez quickly beat Mathias Gavelin 6-2, 6-3 to tie the match a 1-apiece. After taking the first set handily, Ben Gajardo rallied from down 2-0 in the second set, winning the tiebreaker 6-2 to earn a win at No. 3 singles.
Sean Hill followed with a win in the No. 1 spot, beating Franco Capalbo, 6-1, 6-4. In the No. 6 spot, Matheus Ferreira Leite fought back in each of his sets, taking the first 7-5, and second 7-6 (4), to clinch the match for BYU.
The Cougars will head to California for the final weekend of the regular season. BYU will face #30 Pepperdine on Friday, April 23, at 2 p.m. PDT, for a chance to win the West Coast Conference regular season title and earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars will then visit LMU on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. PDT.
Baseball loses third straight to Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska — A three-run fifth inning gave Omaha a 4-1 victory over BYU in the final game of a three-game baseball series on Saturday at Tal Anderson Field.
"It was a tough weekend for us,” said associate head coach Brent Pratt. “We had chances this weekend to get a key hit, or make a big pitch or a timely play and unfortunately that didn’t happen. That's what baseball is all about and we didn’t do those three things very this weekend.”
BYU (11-20, 6-6) scored first in the top of the second inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Cole Gambill led off with a double through the left side. After Joshua Cowden drew a walk, both runners moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Gelalich. Freddy Achecar then ground out to second base to score Gambill and give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Omaha (15-16, 7-5) responded with a run of its own in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1. The Mavericks took the lead for good in the sixth inning with three runs off two walks, two Cougar errors and a timely single by sophomore catcher Eduardo Rosario that drove in two runs.
BYU had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings but were unable to come up with a key hit to bring in a run. Four Cougars collected hits, while Achecar had the lone RBI of the game.
The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, April 20 at 4 p.m. MT versus Dixie State at Miller Park. BYU looks to avenge a 4-5 loss to the Trailblazers early in the year on March 13 at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George.
The game will be broadcast live on the BYUtv App and BYUtv.org as well as the BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio FM 107.7, BYUCougars.com and the BYU Cougars app.
Dominguez sets Dominican Republic records
BYU swimmer Josue Dominguez broke three national records in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breaststroke for the Dominican Republic this weekend at the VI Dominican Republic International Swim Open 2021.
On Friday, Dominguez broke the Dominican Republic record in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:15.14. Next, Dominguez broke two more records on Saturday morning with an easy speed of 28.14 in the 50-yard breaststroke and a time of 1:00.68 in the 100-yard breaststroke time trial.
“It's truly an amazing journey as a coach,” BYU swimming sprint coach Shari Skabelund said. “He has calmly done what he has needed to and we are so grateful we had the resources to prepare him.”
BYU throwers post all-time marks
POCATELLO, Idaho – BYU track and field’s Sierra Freeland, Sable Lohmeier El-Bakri and Gretchen Hoekstre each cracked the BYU Top 10 list in their respective events at the Bengal Invitational on Saturday.
Freeland matched her personal best of 15.51m/50-10.75 in the women’s shot put, set during this past indoor season, to rank No. 4 all-time on the school’s outdoor top 10 list. The senior now holds the No. 4 outdoor shot put and the No. 7 indoor shot put marks on the BYU Top 10 board.
After cracking the top 10 in the women’s hammer throw last week, Lohmeier El-Bakri tossed the sixth-best discus throw in program history with a mark of 52.04m/170-9. Hoekstre also earned a spot on the school’s all-time list with a throw of 51.75m/169-9, marking the ninth-best toss in BYU history.
Jesus Serrano clocked a 50.77 in the men’s 400m hurdles to beat his previous personal record by 1.28 seconds. His time currently ranks No. 18 nationally.
Jaslyn Gardner ran a 23.92 to win the women’s 200m while Andrew Stuart took second in the men’s 200m with a time of 22.08.
Lauryn Ford placed second in the women’s long jump with a season-best 5.75m/18-10.5 and Conner Kennedy took second in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.23m/23-8.75.
The Cougars will return home to host the Robison Invitational. The meet will take place April 21-24 in Provo at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex.