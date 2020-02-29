Home runs from Huntyr Ava and Martha Epenesa paced the BYU softball team to a 10-3 win over California on the final day of the Judi Garman Classic.
We played well today," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "Autumn Moffat pitched a great game. We had great presence at the plate with clutch hitting. Martha Epenesa got us rolling in the first with a shot and Huntyr Ava continues to crush the ball and drive in runs."
Huntyr Ava and Martha Epenesa both hit three-run homers in the game. It was Ava's fifth of the tournament and Epenesa's second.
Autumn Moffat threw a complete game and recorded her sixth win of the season. She also tallied her 200th career strikeout finishing with six in the game.
BYU started off swinging in the top of the first inning as Ava doubled to left field to send HannahJo Peterson home after she reached on a fielder's choice. Epenesa followed it up with her second homer of the tournament to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead. A three-run dinger from California tied up the game in the bottom of the second frame.
The Cougars answered back with a run in the top of the third and fourth innings to give BYU a 5-3 lead. BYU came out swinging in the top of the sixth inning starting with a sac fly from Rylee Jensen-McFarland to score Kaylee Erickson.
Taylei Williams followed it up with a single to center field to score Erin Miklus after she stole third base. Ava closed out the inning with her fifth homer of the weekend, scoring Peterson and Williams to make the score 10-3.
Both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning as the Cougars captured the 10-3 win.
BYU continues on the road traveling to the Bulldog Classic hosted by Fresno State in California. The Cougars begin the tournament with a contest against Fresno State on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. PT at Margie Wright Diamond.