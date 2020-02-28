The BYU softball team took down No. 25 Texas Tech in a 7-5 thriller but dropped its second game 5-1 to Boise State on the second day of the Judi Garman Classic.
"Today was a mixed bag for our team," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "We beat a really good Texas Tech team but came out flat against Boise State. We will learn from the experience and be better tomorrow."
Game 1
The Cougars came from behind twice in the game and managed to secure a 7-5 win over No. 25 Texas Tech. It was their first victory over a top-25 team this season.
Autumn Moffat pitched a complete game from inside the circle, giving up only two earned runs, one walk and had six strikeouts for her fifth win of the season.
Rylee Jensen-McFarland and Huntyr Ava both recorded homers for the second straight game. It was Ava's seventh of the season and Jensen-McFarland's sixth.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first, BYU fought its way back. In the bottom of the inning, Jensen-McFarland hit a leadoff home run for the Cougars to make the score 2-1.
BYU's defense held No. 25 Texas Tech scoreless in the top of the second and the Cougars continued their scoring, putting up three runs in the bottom of the inning as Hannah Jo Peterson drove in three runners with a triple to center field putting the Cougars up 4-2.
The Red Raiders countered with three runs of their own in the third frame to take back the lead at 5-4.
In the bottom of the third, Ava homered to tie the game up at 5-all. A Martha Epenesa two-run double in the bottom of the fourth pushed BYU ahead 7-5.
The two teams remained scoreless for the next two innings and the BYU defense recorded three outs in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Game 2
Despite a single from Jensen-McFarland in the bottom of the first inning, the Cougars were overcome by Boise State as the Bronco's put up three runs in the top of the second followed by one run in each of the third and fourth frames.
Jensen-McFarland smashed her second dinger of the day in the bottom of the sixth, but it was too late as BYU dropped its second game of the day 5-1.
The Cougars close out the Judi Garman Classic Saturday, Feb. 28 with a contest against California at 9:30 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on FloSoftball.