The BYU track and field/cross country programs announced on Wednesday the addition of 35 incoming student-athletes as part of this year’s recruiting class.
“I’m very excited about this incoming class and am confident that these new additions will go a long way in replacing those senior athletes departing,” BYU director of track and field/head cross country coach Ed Eyestone said. “We expect them to compete well at the conference, regional and national level.”
One of the most decorated athletes listed is former Timpview distance star Aidan Troutner, who is returning from a church mission. As a senior at Timpview in 2018, Troutner won the Nike Cross Nationals and was awarded the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The BYU men’s program added 14 recruits while the women’s program welcomed 21 new faces. The class boasts a combined total of 18 high school state champions, including eight boy’s state champions and 10 girl’s state champions.
The recruiting class represents 13 states from around the country. The Cougars also had success recruiting internationally, signing student-athletes from Canada, Ghana and the United Kingdom.
Along with the 2020 recruiting class, BYU will welcome two student-athletes transferring from other universities and 15 student-athletes returning from serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“This recruiting class really shows the hard work that our coaches have put in over the last year,” Eyestone said. “Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, our coaches did a great job at forecasting who they wanted and signing a majority of the athletes before the pandemic even hit.”
Men’s TeamAsante Akrong (Sprints) Accra, Ghana; Easton Allred (Distance) Draper, Utah; Carson Belnap (Distance) Stansbury, Utah; Mark Boyle (Distance) Draper, Utah; James Corrigan (Distance) Los Angeles, Calif.; Eli Hazlett (Sprints) Moab, Utah; Braiden Ivie (Sprints) Huntington, Utah; Caleb Johnson (Distance) Draper, Utah; Kyle Lund (Distance) Frederick, Maryland; Stetson Moss (Distance) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Keith Murray (Distance) Moorpark, Calif.; Hyrum Nelson (Distance) Chugiak, Alaska; Brinton Paulson (Throws) Orem, Utah; Porter Whitworth (Distance) Grantsville, Utah.
Women’s TeamCamila Andam (Jumps/Sprints) West Jordan, Utah; Dolita Awala-Shaw (Sprints) Grays, United Kingdom; Layne Bolli (Sprints) Boerne, Texas; Erica Broin (Jumps) Papillion, Neb.; Meri Dunford (Distance) Prairie, Wash.; Rachel Fitt (Distance) Bishop, Calif.; Jenna Fitzsimmons (Distance) Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Lexy Halladay (Distance) Boise, Idaho; Erin Joost (Pole Vault) Parker, Colo.; Anna Martin (Distance) Lehi, Utah; Caroline McLeskey (Distance) Gilbert, Ariz.; My’jah Mintze (Sprints) Indianapolis, Ind.; Mylee Moon (Hurdles) Hurricane, Utah; Simone Plourde (Distance) Montreal, Canada; Taye Raymond (Sprints/Jumps) Orem, Utah; Hannah Richardson (Pole Vault) McLean, Virg.; Jessica Roberts (Hurdles) Fairland, Okla.; Sarah Robinson (Sprints) Anchorage, Alaska; Hannah Stetler (Pole Vault) South Jordan, Utah; Adaobi Tabugbo (Sprints/Hurdles) Laurel, Md.; Mayci Torgerson (Jumps) Cedar City, Utah.
Athletes returning from missionsLucas Bons – Distance; Aaron Leavens – Distance; Aidan Troutner – Distance; Dallin Draper – Sprints; Trey Jackson – Sprints; Jake Grimsman – Jumps; Sam Jarvis — Pole Vault; Dylan Kay — High Jump; Nathan Kay — High Jump; Seth MacDonald — High Jump; Jacob Veres — High Jump; Danny Bryant – Throws; Matt Kitchen – Javelin; Dexter Stephens – Throws; Kate Thomas – Hurdles.
Athletes transferring to BYUElijah Armstrong (Distance) Boise State; Nathan Burnett (Pole Vault) New Mexico.