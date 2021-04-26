BYU junior Allysha Mae Mateo was named the 2020-21 West Coast Conference Women’s Golf Player of the Year on Monday.
“Allysha Mae deserves this award, she has earned it,” said BYU head coach Carrie Roberts. “She had an incredible year and it’s so satisfying for me to see her hard-work payoff. She has been one of the steadiest players I’ve ever coached and has been invaluable to our success.”
Mateo received the Player of the Year honor, as well as selection to the WCC All-Conference team based on votes cast from each of the league’s women’s golf coaches.
“I’m really happy that all of the work that I put in last summer and during the school year has paid off,” said Mateo. “I really want to play well for our team.”
The junior from Honolulu, Hawaii was a consistent frontrunner for the Cougars throughout the season, posting a team-low score in eight of ten tournaments and leading BYU to top-5 finishes in its last five events. For the season, Mateo posted top-15 individual finishes in nine of ten tournaments, including five in the top-5 and four top-3.
Throughout the season, Mateo was featured in the Golfstat top-250 player rankings. In the latest poll, she came in at No. 109, the highest among the other nationally ranked individuals in the WCC.
Mateo claimed her best finish of the season with a runner-up at the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Oct. 22-23. At the par-72 Sage Meadows Country Club, Mateo carded a three-round score of 68-73-70—211 at 5-under for the tournament.
Mateo and the Cougars faced difficult competition throughout season, including tournaments that featured national-powers Oklahoma State, USC and Baylor.
At the Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma in October, Mateo finished in third place, leaving her tied with or better than seven golfers from No. 6 ranked Oklahoma State. Mateo would again go toe-to-toe with some of the nation’s best at the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas in February, where another top-3 finished placed Mateo tied with or better than four of five golfers from No. 15 Baylor.
Mateo finished the regular season with a scoring average of 72.89 per tournament round.
Golf was not the only thing Mateo succeeded at this season. The junior business major balanced a rigorous class schedule in BYU's No. 2 nationally ranked accounting program, while consistently shining on the golf course. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Mateo was named to the WCC Women’s Golf All-Academic Team with a 3.97 GPA.
Mateo becomes the eighth player in BYU women’s golf history be named conference player of the year. She is the first since Kendra Dalton, who did so in consecutive seasons 2016-17 and 2017-18. She also joins BYU current head coach Roberts, who was named conference player of the year in both 1999-2000 and 2000-2001.
“My biggest goal is to win as a team,” said Mateo. “I want to win conference championship as a team and go onto regionals and nationals. I really want to feel that success as a team. That’s my main goal. Of course, I would also like to win individually, and not finish in the top 3.”
The Cougars’ season may have ended as a team, but Mateo hopes to received an invitation to compete as an individual in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Tournament.
The tournament selection show will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on Wednesday at 12 p.m. MDT.
Moffat-Korth, Epenesa sweep WCC Pitcher and Player of the Week
Following a dominant performance against Utah and San Diego, Autumn Moffat-Korth and Martha Epenesa swept the West Coast Conference Pitcher and Player of the Week awards, respectively the conference announced Monday.
Moffat-Korth led the BYU softball team to two wins during the week for a 1.09 ERA over 19.1 innings pitched. The senior threw two complete games against San Diego including a 7-inning shutout in the series finale where she retired seven and allowed no walks. The right-handed pitcher surrendered only three runs in 19.1 innings over three games with a total of 15 strikeouts.
Epenesa finished the week with a .667 batting average led by three homers including a walk-off dinger against in-state rival Utah. Across four starts, the junior went 6-9 with four runs, three homers, six RBI, three walks and a stolen base. She hit three balls out of the park in sequential games while also extending her 11-game on-base streak and six-game hit streak. After her walk-off homer against the Utes, the third baseman hit two-run jacks in both games against San Diego on Friday and closed out the week with a 1.667 slugging percentage.
This is BYU's eighth and ninth WCC weekly award this season. It marks Epenesa's first career and Moffat-Korth's third of the season. Other Cougars who have won weekly awards this season including Rylee Jensen, Alyssa Podhurcak, Arissa Paulson, HannahJo Peterson and Violet Zavodnik. BYU currently leads the conference in weekly awards followed by LMU at four.