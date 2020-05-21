BYU senior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Men's At-Large Team on Thursday.
Playing in all but one of the Cougars' 64 sets in 2020, Jauhiainen led the team with 72 total blocks while also finishing with 61 kills. The senior is a computer science major and has maintained a 4.00 GPA throughout his collegiate career.
After receiving CoSIDA All-District honors in 2019, Jauhiainen now joins Brian Rowley and Justen Alleman as the only players in program history to receive the award in consecutive seasons.
Jauhiainen also became the first BYU men's volleyball player to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American when he collected the award last year. He'll now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot where he'll have a chance to secure the recognition a second time.
District 8 is made up eight states in the Western region of the United States - Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawai'i, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at his current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games.
Junior swimmer Ryan Sorensen joined Jauhiainen on the at-large team, which consists of student-athletes from a number of winter and spring Olympic sports. Sorensen is a biophysics major with a 3.94 GPA.
An Academic All-MPSF honoree, Sorensen holds the No. 2 time in program history in the 100 breaststroke. The junior competed in eight meets on the year, including the MPSF Championships, finishing a season-best second in the 100 breast against UNLV.
"Ryan is one of those guys who is loved by so many," BYU head coach John Brooks said. "He's also a great student and a great athlete."
