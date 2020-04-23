BYU senior golfer Peter Kuest was named to the 2020 NCAA Division I PING All-America First Team on Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Senior Rhett Rasmussen was also named an honorable mention.
"Peter has been such a great leader for our team," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "I am really excited for him and his future in the game of golf. Rhett has also been such a consistent player for our team. Both of these guys have left big shoes for us to fill."
Kuest, one of the most accomplished golfers in BYU history, finished his Cougar career with a shortened 2019-20 campaign but still tallied three tournament wins on the season, upping his career total to 10. Kuest also recorded the best single-season stroke average in school history with a 69.42, beating his own record from last season (69.79). Kuest was a final watch list honoree for the Haskins Award.
The Fresno, California native was a second-team selection last season, was named the WCC Golfer of the Year and played in the Arnold Palmer Cup following his junior season.
Rasmussen also ended his college career with one of the more successful individual seasons in program history. Rasmussen recorded the third lowest single-season stroke average in school history with a 69.89 and placed in the top-11 in five of the six tournaments he competed in. The Draper, Utah native also qualified for the Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada after placing third at the USA Central Q-School in February. Rasmussen also earned an honorable mention last year.
There were just 11 players selected to the first team, including Kuest. Only 33 collegiate golfers were selected to the first, second and third teams, with another 30 honorable mentions.